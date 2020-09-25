Jurassic World: Dominion Reveals BTS Look at COVID-19 Precautions for Filming

✖

Earlier this week came news on the precautions and lengths that Universal Studios is taking to ensure a safe and healthy set for the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. Now the production has released some official photos from the set that really show off how far they're going to keep COVID-19 away from the cast and crew. Seen in the two images are crew members masked up, wearing face shields, and standing apart on the set. Another previously released image from the production showed a crew member masked up while working on some of the practical dinosaurs that will appear in the film.

"When you get up and running, you realize that you need to go over and talk to that crew person and say, 'Buddy, put the mask up over your nose,'" producer Patrick Crowley told The Hollywood Reporter. "Or you find the three guys who are just 18 inches away from each other talking about what a great time they had last weekend, and you have to break it up. We have people who are hired to do nothing but go, 'You need to get 2 meters away from him,' because you know that the success of the show and the likelihood of them continuing to have jobs in the industry is dependent on that."

According to the trade, Universal rented out an entire hotel near the set of the film in the UK and are regularly testing the cast, crew, and staff of the hotel where everyone is living. Enough COVID-19 tests have been conducted on the production that over 27,000 tests have been processed and the studio has spent almost $3 million on testing alone. The good news is that of the thousands of tests conducted, less than ten came back positive. Crowley added the studio never tried to cut corners or cut spending, saying: "Universal never blinked. They said, 'You've got to do what you've got to do.' "

Sar Bryce Dallas Howard previously had high praise for the precautions being taken by the studio, telling SiriusXM: "There's been a lot of communication. They are going above and beyond...We would never go back to work if we didn't feel safe, and you know we're taking it a day at a time, and I'm very grateful to have a job."

Jurassic World: Dominion remains scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.