Jurassic World: Rebirth Adds Black Summer Star

Jurassic World: Rebirth has added Bechir Sylvain from Black Summer to the cast of the upcoming blockbuster. Variety reported the news and just yesterday, Universal gave fans their first look at their return to the world of dinosaurs. Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey were all front and center in first look photos to tease the audience before a trailer even happened. Gareth Edwards will be the man behind the camera for Jurassic World: Rebirth. This is a lifelong dream for the director and he’s excited to get rolling with this new chapter of the franchise.

Edwards previously said, “I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film, and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in. I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic Masterpiece. So, this opportunity is like a dream to me and to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who’s writing that script, I think they’re all legends. So, I’m just very excited.”

What’s Coming In Jurassic World: Rebirth?

Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Here’s how Universal describes the upcoming sequel: “Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind. Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

“Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family. The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben’s family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).”

