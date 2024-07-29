SDCC 2024: Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 Teaser Released

Straight from the Inside Jurassic World: Chaos Theory today at San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix and DreamWorks Animation have released the first teaser for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2! On hand for the panel and the news today were executive producers Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley and series cast Paul-Mikél Williams, Sean Giambrone, Darren Barnet, Raini Rodriguez, Kausar Mohammed and Kiersten Kelly. Though Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2 won’t premiere on Netflix until October 17, the first episode screened for the Comic-Con 2024 crowd in attendance this afternoon. Check out the Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 2 teaser below!

Speaking in a previous interview with CinemaBlend, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory showrunner Scott Kreamer confirmed that two camp counselors from the first season of Camp Cretaceous, Roxie (Jameela Jamil) and Dave (Glen Powell), won’t be coming back to the show in the future unfortunately.

“There were definitely conversations, but I don’t believe we’re gonna be seeing Roxie and Dave,” Kreamer explained. “There were conversations, and not just because Roxy is named after my daughter Roxie. But we definitely, you know, in those early days when we were brainstorming and blue-skying, we did have every intent. But you never know what the future holds. We’ll have to see what, how it shakes out.”

What Is Jurassic World: Chaos Theory About?

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is set six years after the events at Camp Cretaceous. In season 2, with the Nublar Five stowed away on a dinosaur-filled cargo ship headed to parts unknown, their mission to find who is after them sets them on a collision course with the mysterious Broker. Unaware that Brooklynn is alive, the discovery of her whereabouts will call into question everything they thought they knew about each other.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory sees the return of Paul-Mikel Williams as Darius, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, and Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina. Darren Barnet joins the cast as Kenji, who was voiced by Ryan Potter in Camp Cretaceous.

Season 1 of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory is now streaming exclusively on Netflix. As mentioned above, Season 2 will debut 10 new episodes on October 17.