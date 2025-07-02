Jurassic World Rebirth Launches On Blu-ray With a 4K Steelbook Edition

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in theaters, and the Hollywood trend of immediately looking past the theatrical release continues with the debut of Blu-ray pre-orders. Naturally, a blockbuster like Jurassic World Rebirth wouldn’t launch without a limited edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook, which is why Universal is offering one along with a new collection that includes all 7 films in the franchise.

The limited edition Jurassic World Rebirth 4K Blu-ray Steelbook features scenes from the film on the cover and on the interior. We have also seen a 4K Steelbook edition that features a simple logo on the cover, though it is being sold through a UK retailer and it’s unclear whether or not it will be available in the U.S.. There are also standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD releases along with the aforementioned 7-movie collection on various formats. Currently, the best place to get your pre-orders in is directly from Universal’s GRUV website (20% of a single purchase with the code SIGNUP20), though you can also find pre-orders via the following retailers:

These pre-orders are hot off the press, so we don’t have a release date or information on special features at the time of writing. That said, limited edition 4K Steelbooks for big films tend to sell out during the pre-order period, so reserve a copy while you can. This article will update with additional information when it becomes available.

