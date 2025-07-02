When readers purchase products after clicking links in our articles, Comicbook.com may earn an affiliate commission. Affiliate relationships have no impact on editorial ratings and reviews.

Jurassic World Rebirth Launches On Blu-ray With a 4K Steelbook Edition

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2nd and the 4K Blu-rays are up for pre-order!

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in theaters, and the Hollywood trend of immediately looking past the theatrical release continues with the debut of Blu-ray pre-orders. Naturally, a blockbuster like Jurassic World Rebirth wouldn’t launch without a limited edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook, which is why Universal is offering one along with a new collection that includes all 7 films in the franchise.

The limited edition Jurassic World Rebirth 4K Blu-ray Steelbook features scenes from the film on the cover and on the interior. We have also seen a 4K Steelbook edition that features a simple logo on the cover, though it is being sold through a UK retailer and it’s unclear whether or not it will be available in the U.S.. There are also standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD releases along with the aforementioned 7-movie collection on various formats. Currently, the best place to get your pre-orders in is directly from Universal’s GRUV website (20% of a single purchase with the code SIGNUP20), though you can also find pre-orders via the following retailers:

These pre-orders are hot off the press, so we don’t have a release date or information on special features at the time of writing. That said, limited edition 4K Steelbooks for big films tend to sell out during the pre-order period, so reserve a copy while you can. This article will update with additional information when it becomes available.

Jurassic World Rebirth Blu-rays / 4K Limited Edition Steelbook

On a related note, there has been a ton of new toys and collectibles released in support of Jurassic World Rebirth, especially from Mattel and Funko. The collection of Funko Pops includes the terrifying new Distortus rex (D-rex) dinosaur, along with the Spinosaurus, Mosasaurus, and more. Head to Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon to get your orders in. Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of the new Jurassic World Rebirth Funko Pop wave, and you can find some of the best Jurassic World Rebirth toys from Mattel right here , including in-hand images of the Rumble ‘n Rampage Distortus Rex.

  • Jurassic World Rebirth Spinosaurus Jumbo 10-Inch Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure
  • Jurassic World Rebirth Distortus Rex Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure
  • Jurassic World Rebirth Mosasaurus Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure
  • Jurassic World Rebirth Titanosaurus Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure
  • Jurassic World Rebirth Quetzalcoatlus Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure
  • Jurassic World Rebirth Aquilops Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure
  • Jurassic World Rebirth Aquilops Funko Pocket Pop! Key Chain

