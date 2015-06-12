Universal Studios Hollywood Guests Will Escape Predatory Dinosaurs In New ‘Jurassic World’ Ride

Universal Studios Hollywood's all-new Jurassic World thrill ride, a revamp of the park's 22-year-old classic Jurassic Park - The Ride, will again pit guests against a deadly new class of dinosaurs inspired by the modern blockbuster franchise starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard when Universal unleashes Jurassic World - The Ride this summer. A park press release teases the addition of "new dinosaurs from the film, lush scenic design, and ground-breaking technology," complete with an entrance makeover and an updated queue video introducing riders to the prehistoric creatures encountered on their journey:

Once aboard specially designed rafts, guests will navigate the lush environs of dense vegetation, traversing new areas besieged with towering dinosaurs meandering just an arm's length away from visitors. Encounters with such docile creatures as the Stegosaurus and Parasaurolophus will quickly turn awry as predatory Velociraptors and Dilophosaurus begin to wreak havoc, turning guests from spectators to prey. When the Tyrannosaurus rex begins to battle one of the attraction's new behemoth dinosaurs, the rafts will spill down a treacherous 84-foot waterfall as the sole means of escape.

The original iteration of the ride, launched in 1996 and inspired by Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking 1996 blockbuster Jurassic Park, shuttered in September 2018. Its extinction paved the way for what Universal Creative promises to be a "next-generation experience" even more immersive and technologically advanced than its predecessor, borrowing from the relaunched Jurassic World franchise that has thus far grossed $2.9 billion across the two films released in 2015 and 2018, ahead of the third installment helmed by returning director Colin Trevorrow.

(Photo: Universal)

An accompanying teaser poster for the attraction hints one of its new behemoth dinosaurs could be the depths-dwelling Mosasaurus, the monstrous, aquatic dinosaur first highlighted in 2015's Jurassic World. The toothy creature saved the day when it killed the Indominus rex, the genetically-engineered monster dinosaur designed by Henry Wu (BD Wong).

Jurassic World - The Ride opens this summer exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Universal has yet to reveal an exact opening date. The untitled Jurassic World 3 is due out from Universal Pictures June 11, 2021.

