Just Mercy Trailer Released

Warner Bros. might be in full Joker mode at the moment, but there’s another film on their slate later this month that is packing quite a bit of star power on top of a powerful message, and now we have the first official trailer. The film is titled Just Mercy and is based on the book by Bryan Stevenson Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. The film will feature Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) in the Stevenson role, while Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained) plays the part of Walter McMillian, a man sentenced to die for a murder that the evidence proved he was innocent of. Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) will play the part of Eva Ansley, an advocate who joins Stevenson’s cause, and you can see all three of them in the brand new trailer.

The film is being directed by Dustin Daniel (The Glass Castle) and is based on a screenplay written by him and Stevenson. The cast also includes Rob Morgan (Mudbound) as Herbert Richardson, a fellow prisoner who also sits on death row awaiting his fate; Tim Blake Nelson (Wormwood) as Ralph Myers, whose pivotal testimony against Walter McMillian is called into question; Rafe Spall as Tommy Chapman, the DA who is fighting to uphold Walter’s conviction and sentence; and O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton) as Anthony Ray Hinton, another wrongly convicted death row inmate whose cause is taken up by Bryan.

You can check out the full description for Just Mercy below.

“A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds—and the system—stacked against them.”

Just Mercy hits theaters in limited release on December 25th and will get a wide release on January 10th, 2020.

