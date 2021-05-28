Deathstroke Actor Joe Manganiello Reveals Joss Whedon's Plans for Justice League 2

✖

Fans will finally get to see what Zack Snyder's Justice League was all about when it premieres on HBO Max in 2021. But it took a huge campaign from fans and new leadership at WarnerMedia to finally bring Snyder's vision to the public, coming after filmmaker Joss Whedon took over re-writes and directing reshoots for the theatrical version of Justice League. It sounds like Warner Bros. Pictures planned this film to set up a sequel, as evidenced by the post-credits scene that included Lex Luthor and Deathstroke plotting to assemble their own Injustice League.

Now actor Joe Manganiello is teasing what Warner Bros. and Whedon were setting up plans for Justice League 2. Manganiello thought his scene would be cut from Whedon's version, but was surprised to learn that wasn't the case.

“I thought that scene was gone, but [producer] Jon Berg called me up and said, ‘We’ve reworked the scene and put it back in,’” Manganiello explained to Yahoo! “I was as surprised as anybody!”

Manganiello added that the film was reshot with Lex Luthor actor Jesse Eisenberg re-recording his side of the post-credits scene. The film was originally intended to set up Ben Affleck's take on The Batman, apparently.

"They reshot all of Jesse’s dialogue to tease Justice League Part 2, which was going to be about the Injustice League,” Manganiello said. “All of that dialogue was about Batman originally, and it was changed to lines like ‘Shouldn’t we have a league of our own?’”

Ever since plans for both Manganiello's role in the Justice League sequel, in Ben Affleck's The Batman project, and multiple Deathstroke projects, the actor hasn't had much to do in the DC Universe. The actor is hopeful that Zack Snyder's Justice League will renew interest for a future Deathstroke movie.

“Hopefully this will reinvigorate interest from the fans as far as wanting to see this version of the character get told. We landed on an origin story that everyone I’ve ever pitched it to has gone crazy for. There’s been so many versions of this character over the years, and I just wanted to put my own stink on him.”

Fans will get a new look at Manganiello's take on the DC villain Deathstroke when Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max in 2021.