Justice League Investigator Responds to Ray Fisher's Claims Against DC Films President

Following Justice League star Ray Fisher's accusations that DC Films president Walter Hamada impeded the investigation into Joss Whedon and others' behavior on the film's set, WarnerMedia released a statement feuting the claim. Via Variety, WarnerMedia's message includes a comment from Katherine B. Forrest, the former federal judge investigating the alleged misconduct. Forrest states that Hamada did not interfere with the investigation and expressed disappointment at the public statements made against him. "I am disappointed by continued public statements made suggesting that Walter Hamada in any way interfered with the Justice League investigation. He did not," Forrest said. "I interviewed him extensively on more than one occasion and specifically interviewed him concerning his very limited interaction with Mr. Fisher. I found Mr. Hamada credible and forthcoming. I concluded that he did nothing that impeded or interfered with the investigation. To the contrary, the information that he provided was useful and advanced the investigation."

Also, a WarnerMedia spokesperson stated, "Once again there are false statements being made about our executives and our company surrounding the recent Justice League investigation. As we have stated before, an extensive and thorough third-party investigation was conducted. Our executives, including Walter Hamada, fully cooperated, no evidence was found of any interference whatsoever, and Warner Bros. did not lie in the press. It's time to stop saying otherwise and move forward productively."

Fisher's claims against Hamada came up again after news broke that Warner Bros. is rebooting its Superman film franchise with plans to introduce a Black Superman. "Do ya'll remember that time Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a Black man's credibility, and publicly delegitimize a very serious investigation, with lies in the press?" Fisher tweeted. "But hey, Black Superman."

In January, WarnerMedia released a statement in regards to the investigation: "The investigation was conducted by an outside law firm and led by a former federal judge. More than 80 people were interviewed," the WarnerMedia statement reads. "We have full confidence in its thoroughness and integrity, and remedial action has been taken. The investigation has concluded, and it is time to move on."

Fisher's Cyborg was written out of the script for the upcoming The Flash movie. The move, which came after Fisher refused to work under Hamada again, helped prompt Charisma Carpenter, who participated in the investigation, to open up about her experiences working with Whedon on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.