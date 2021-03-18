Justice League Star Ray Fisher Once Again Calls Out Geoff Johns And Warner Bros. Execs

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ray Fisher is reminding fans that the job is not yet done when it comes to holding those accountable for the film's troubled and controversial production. In a new tweet, Fisher states that "Folks will be anxious to let Kevin Tsujihara and Joss Whedon take the fall for everything to do with Justice League. Both have been publicly disgraced and make for easy targets. Please don’t be fooled. Toby Emmerich, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg share direct responsibility. A>E". That new salvo is squarely aimed at the higher-ups involved with Justice League's "Whedon Cut" - names Fisher clearly doesn't want to see get lost in the shuffle of celebrating Snyder's victory.

He may never get to play Cyborg again in a DC film, but offscreen Ray Fisher has been a one-man machine when it comes to resolving this issue with Justice League. Fisher opened the door to an investigation into Justice League's production a year ago when he publicly released allegations of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and unacceptable" behavior from Whedon onset of Justice League's infamous reshoots. After a back-and-forth with the studio, an investigation was launched - however, it became questionable whether WB execs like DC Films head Walter Hamada were maintaining an impartial stance and not influencing the investigation to make the studio look better:

"To date, the 'independent' firm hired by @wbpictures has conveniently avoided contacting key witnesses who gave damning statements to WB HR," Fisher tweeted in September. "They’ve also started interviews with (and have since ghosted) witnesses that have implicated former and current top level executives...Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit @wbpictures’ false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard!"

The investigation was concluded, but the results have been murky. Walter Hamada's contract was extended through 2023, and reports circulated that Geoff Johns will still be involved with DC, as well. Fisher's relentless pursuit finally broke the dam open: Joss Whedon's Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter recently went public in support of abused claims against Joss Whedon - in support of Ray Fisher. After Carpenter, multiple other stars that once worked with Whedon came out to back Fisher's claims. WB has since cut ties with Whedon, and Zack Snyder is finally getting his shot at Justice League, but as Fisher points out, the higher-ups at the studio haven't yet been received any real admonishment.

Meanwhile, Ray Fisher taking a stand has gotten him written out of upcoming DC event film The Flash, with his future in the franchise (his only big-screen credit) seemingly over. Despite all that potential career-ending loss, Fisher has maintained the seem philosophy: that Accountability is greater than Entertainment ("A>E"). This latest tweet proves his resolve hasn't yet been shaken.

Zack Snyder's Justice League streams on HBO Max on March 18th.