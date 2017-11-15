Justice League Star Ray Fisher Still Wants Apology From DC Films Exec

✖

As DC fans know, the investigation by WarnerMedia into the alleged events that took place on the set of the infamous Justice League movie reshoots has concluded. Actor Ray Fisher got the ball rolling in July of last year, releasing a statement where he alleged "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behavior by director Joss Whedon, which he said was enabled by former Warner Bros. executive Jon Berg and former DC Comics exec Geoff Johns. Also tied up in it all was Walter Hamada, the current president of DC Films, who Fisher previously said interfered with the investigation while also downplaying his attempts to bring these allegations to light, now Fisher is seeking an apology.

In a tweet this afternoon, Fisher wrote: "Walter Hamada still owes an apology to the participants of the Justice League investigation," which he concluded with "A>E," his signature sign-off meaning "accountability over entertainment." Fisher previously tweeted this same message three and a half weeks ago on Friday, January 22. The Cyborg actor is one of a few confirmed persons to have participated in the investigation, which was conducted by an outside company at the behest of Warner Media, but over 80 subjects were interviewed for it in total.

Walter Hamada still owes an apology to the participants of the Justice League investigation. A>E — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) February 9, 2021

Fisher wrote an extended statement back in January where he confirmed that his involvement as Cyborg in the upcoming The Flash movie had been cancelled by the studio, a decision he called "unsurprising" after he made it clear that he could not "participate in any production associated with...Hamada."

"Walter's actions have transformed this narrative from an investigation of on-set misconduct in 2017 to the examination of the present day cover-up culture of Hollywood," Fisher wrote. "His contribution to Warner Bros. Pictures September 4th statement to The Wrap was false, Cowardly, and reckless. I maintain that Walter Hamada is unfit for a position of leadership - and I am willing, at any point, to submit to a polygraph test to support my claims against him. I don't know how many instances of workplace abuse Walter has attempted to cover in the past, but hopefully the Justice League investigation will be the best."

Hamada was recently given a contract extension to be the leader at DC Films through 2023, a deal that was announced by the studio less than a month after they announced the conclusion of their investigation into the Justice League allegations.

“We have full confidence in (the investigation's) thoroughness and integrity, and remedial action has been taken," WarnerMedia said in a statement at the time. "The investigation has concluded, and it is time to move on.”

Despite seemingly no longer being involved in the role of Cyborg in new DC movies moving forward, Fisher has remained an outspoken advocate for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League in just a few weeks and has maintained he would gladly return to the role under certain conditions.