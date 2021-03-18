Zack Snyder's Justice League Cyborg Trailer Released

✖

HBO Max has revealed the new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, this time spotlighting Cyborg. This latest trailer follows previous trailers focusing on Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash. Ray Fisher plays Victor Stone, the young, rising football star who becomes Cyborg after a terrible accident. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Cyborg is then recruited by Batman to fight alongside him and the other Justice League members -- Wonder Woman, Flash, and Aquaman -- to defend from invasion by Darkseid, Steppenwolf, and the forces of Apokolips. You can check out the brand new Cyborg trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League below.

Fisher previously teased Cyborg's story in Zack Snyder's Justice League, most of which was cut from the film's theatrical release. "Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he's not a happy camper by any stretch, but I don't think anybody would be if you had just lost everything that you've known about yourself," He said during an appearance on The Nice Cast. "Your body, you've lost your mother, you've lost your ability to play football, one of the defining things that you've established for yourself. You've lost a sense of yourself, and it's about finding that again, finding that humanity again. There's a ton of allegory with respect to that in being a Black man and just the journey that Black people have taken in this country. It can go as deep as you will allow it to, and I thank my stars that I was in the capable hands of Chris and Zack to be like, 'Listen, how far are we going to take this? This can hit some hearts, man. It can really hit some hearts.'"

The Snyder Cut is being released after a campaign by fans. Snyder thanked those fans for their efforts and their charity fundraising.. "That was really an amazing time on the anniversary of the release and everyone was completely nuts, and the thing trending worldwide like number one worldwide, and just an outpour (of support)," Snyder said on The Nice Cast. "Look, I’ll be honest, what the fandom has done, and the amount of money they’ve raised for suicide awareness and everything they’ve done as far as being this force for good, you can’t really put into words how amazing that is. If there was no movie, just what they’ve done to raise awareness for mental health, it’s unbelievable. And I think the way they’ve been able to combine their love for the universe and the love for these characters and then with their social activism as far as trying to make the world a better place, it’s kind of a crazy and beautiful thing, and for me it’s humbling and amazing that all of this was around this movie. It’s just a great thing."

What do you think of the new Zack Snyder's Justice League Cyborg trailer? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.