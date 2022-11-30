DC Animated Projects Are Heading to Amazon

Warner Bros. Television and Amazon are nearing a deal that would bring new DC animated content to Prime Video. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has shaken up DC with the shelving of Batgirl on HBO Max and the appointing of filmmakers James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-heads of DC Studios. Gunn has slowly teased some of their plans for the DC Universe, which includes more cohesion between film and TV projects. While there will still be DC content on HBO Max, Warners Bros.' in-house streaming service, the company is also looking to explore other avenues, which include deal-making with the likes of Amazon.

Channing Dungey, head of Warner Bros. Television, was a speaker at the U.K. TV conference in London (via Variety), where it was revealed Warner Bros. TV and Amazon are closing a deal for new DC animated content. "One of the interesting things that's exciting for me at this moment, the approach of the previous management was much more like 'Everything has to stay in house, we don't want anything to go outside,'" Dungey said. "David Zaslav has been much more open to our exploring all of our animated IP and being able to do it on different platforms. Certainly, HBO Max is going to be our first stop but we're already in the process of closing a big deal with Amazon that's going to feature some of our DC-branded content in animation."

Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation Merge

Among the reshuffling and layoffs at Warner Bros. Television came the merger between Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation. The two studios will consolidate their animation teams as part of a "strategic realignment" for Warner Bros. Discovery. The company laid off a total of 82 employees and confirmed that 43 vacant positions won't be filled moving forward. These layoffs ranged from scripted to unscripted television as well as animation. And of course, the announcement was the latest of several lambasted moves by Warner Bros. Discovery regarding its animation catalog.

Back in August, the Internet reacted when it learned HBO Max was removing more than 30 animated series from its catalog including Infinity Train and other hit titles. These shows were removed in tandem with cancellations behind the scenes including Scoob: Holiday Haunt and Batgirl. Reports suggested the removed titles were being cut as part of cost-saving measures, and animation creators were quick to criticize Warner Bros. Discovery for the unprecedented move.

What DC Animated Content Is Amazon Getting?

It remains to be seen what DC projects Amazon could be nearing a deal for. The DC animated content would join the likes of Invincible and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. For those that are worried Cartoon Network and HBO Max are losing out on DC shows, My Adventures With Superman is still scheduled for a Cartoon Network release next year. However, Batman: Caped Crusader by J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm was canceled at HBO Max, which possibly makes it a candidate for an Amazon revival.

