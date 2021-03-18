Justice League: Zack Snyder Has Never Met With Kevin Feige About Directing a Marvel Movie

✖

As Marvel Studios fans know they tend to meet with a lot of different filmmakers to talk about the future. Even when they're not looking to nail someone down for an upcoming project they're always taking general meetings, which is how they found Chloé Zhao who would be tapped to direct the Eternals movie. One name that has apparently not been on their list is Zack Snyder, which makes sense in the larger context of the MCU and DCEU timeline, but it's at least a hair surprising that Snyder hasn't even met Marvel head Kevin Feige at some point.

"I've never met him," Snyder told MTV News's Josh Horowitz about Feige and Marvel. "Incredible work he's done, insanely beautiful, and they've run the gamut, let's be honest. They've put their toes in every possible genre. They've played with their characters in, now I think even more experimental ways, they're secure enough to then (explore). They're not playing defense anymore, which I think is pretty awesome.

Lest we forget, Snyder was pretty heavily tied down with the Distinguished Competition since 2009's Watchmen and was hired to reboot Superman not long after, in the fall of 2010. In the years that would follow the development and release of Man of Steel Snyder would go on to direct Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League (the proper cut of which was just released last week by the studio on HBO Max), shepherding in the current drop of DC movies with his films as he cast the roles of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and The Flash.

Feige has never said one way or another if they'd consider hiring someone with the experience (and prior filmography at a competitor) like Snyder. On one hand, Snyder has previously been adamant about challenging the audience with his work, even telling The New York Times he "would rather [expletive] you up in a movie."

On the other hand, Marvel Studios' current crop of directors for upcoming projects does include Sam Raimi who has not only been making feature films longer than some of their other directors have been alive but was a pioneer in superhero movies of the modern age having helmed the first three Spider-Man movies for Sony Pictures.

There's also Snyder's feelings about the genre as whole, in that same NYT's interview he didn't rule out a return to comic book adaptations somewhere down the line, saying "I don’t think about it in those terms" when asked if he felt the need to get away from it.