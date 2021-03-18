Zack Snyder Comments On His Future Making Comic Book Movies

✖

This is a huge week for DC fans as Zack Snyder's Justice League gets closer and closer to being released on HBO Max. The long-awaited "Snyder Cut" is expected to have a four-hour run-time and end on a massive cliffhanger, but there are currently no plans for the director to return to make a sequel. During a recent interview with The New York Times, Snyder was asked if he's "done with the genre entirely" or if he feels like he needs to "get away from it for a while." While the director has no official plans to return to the DCEU, he's not making any plans to quit comic book movies just yet.

"I don’t think about it in those terms. It was nice to go do 'Army of the Dead' [a coming zombie action movie for Netflix]. They were completely supportive, and it was an incredible, cathartic re-immersion into that relationship. I’m trying to put together this movie called 'Horse Latitudes,' a super-microbudget movie that I’m going to go shoot with my buddies in South America. It’s about a man’s journey into his past and how does death shape you? Am I ready to make a movie like that? I think so," Snyder shared.

Army of the Dead's ensemble cast includes Dave Bautista (Stuber, Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder recently told Entertainment Weekly when speaking about Army of the Dead. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18th. Army of the Dead is expected to be released sometime this year.