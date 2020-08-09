Kanye West Is Trying to Make the Indiana Jones Booby Trap in Real Life

✖

With Kanye West's presidential campaign struggling to get off the ground, the hip-hop artist has his eyes set on the next larger-than-life project he'd like to undertake. Tweeting to his millions of Twitter followers Saturday night, West revealed he's hoping to turn the front door of his house into the boulder booby trap from Raiders of the Lost Ark. You know the one — Indy is stuck in an underground passageway and has to outrun a massive boulder before it squashes him into the ground. Yeah, that one.

"Uuuum trying to figure out how to do the Indiana Jones bolder [sic] as a door in real life," West tweeted late Saturday nightr. "...uuum...yeah."

He even included a tentative design on how the potential doorway could work. If you're unaware by now, West has been very public of late with his friendship with serial entrepreneur Elon Musk and if there's anyone on this planet that would take the initiative to design such a thing, it'd almost most certainly be Musk.

Earlier this week, West revealed in an interview with Forbes that his campaign was specifically launched in an attempt to hurt presumptuous Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Earlier this summer, West said his version of an American government would function to that of T'Challa's and the fictional country of Wakanda.

“A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in…Wakanda," West began. "But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free."

"Let’s get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes," he continued. "Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together. This is not going to be some Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they’re doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic.”

Cover photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.