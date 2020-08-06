Kanye West Indicates His Presidential Campaign Is Meant to Hurt Joe Biden

✖

Kanye West has indicated that his campaign has been designed to hurt Joe Biden. The revelation comes courtesy of an interview with Forbes. Reports have swirled in recent days that Republican officials have been working to ensure the rap star can be put on numerous ballots across the country. Now, West tells the publication instead of running for president, he’s “walking to win.” And when challenged on the fact that his campaign cannot generate enough ballots to land 270 electoral votes to win, he told Forbes, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.” Other erratic comments came during the interview when West mentioned designing a school within the next month and meeting with the Secretary of Education to talk about the curriculum after COVID-19.

In a truly bizarre year, it bears reminding readers that the Grammy-winner hinted at these political ambitions back in 2015 at the MTV VMAs.

West said, “I’ve been conflicted, bro. I just wanted people to like me more. "But f--k that, bro! 2015! I will die for the art! For what I believe in. And the art ain't always gonna be polite! Ya'll might be thinking right now, 'Did he smoke something before he came out here?' The answer is yes, I rolled up a little something. I knocked the edge off!”

“I don't know what's gonna happen tonight, I don't know what's gonna happen tomorrow, bro. But all I can say to my artists, to my fellow artists: Just worry how you feel at the time, man. Just worry about how you feel and don't NEVER ... you know what I'm saying? I'm confident. I believe in myself. We the millennials, bro,” he added. “This is a new mentality. We're not gonna control our kids with brands. We not gonna teach low self-esteem and hate to our kids. We gonna teach our kids that they can be something. We gonna teach our kids that they can stand up for theyself! We gonna teach our kids to believe in themselves!"

“If my grandfather was here right now he would not let me back down! I don't know I'm fittin' to lose after this. It don't matter though, cuz it ain't about me. It's about ideas, bro. New ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth. And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president,” Kanye closed.

