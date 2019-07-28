Karen Gillan Posts Hilarious Video of Star-Studded Gunpowder Milkshake Cast

Avengers: Endgame and Jumanji star, Karen Gillan, has been posting fun, behind-the-scenes content from her upcoming action film, Gunpowder Milkshake, which is being directed by Navot Papushado. The star-studded cast features Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery), and Angela Bassett (Black Panther). If you’re as excited to see this group of women act together as we are, then you’ll love the video Gillan recently posted to Instagram. It shows the dynamic group of ladies having a whole lot of fun dancing and falling down a hallway together.

“NO wine was consumed prior to the making of this video,” Gillan wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including Gillan’s Guardians of the Galaxy family:

“Hahahaha can I join???,” Pom Klementieff asked.

“This is gold!!!,” Zoe Saldana added.

“🙌😂,” James Gunn replied.

Many others commented on the post, too:

“@iamlenaheadey announcing she is going to fall is brilliant!,” GLOW actor, Britney Young, wrote.

“Love this team! So much fun!,” producer, Hiram Garcia, added.

“I need this in my life!,” Brightburn actor, Jennifer Holland, replied.

Honestly, we could watch this video on a loop for hours!

In addition to having fun behind-the-scenes of Gunpowder Milkshake, Gillan also just wrapped production on Jumanji: The Next Level. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top 10 most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind. Currently, you can still watch her on the big screen in Avengers: Endgame.

Gunpowder Milkshake is expected to be released sometime in 2020.