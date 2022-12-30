Kate Hudson Says the Rom-Com Isn't Dead as a Genre, Teases Plans for Return

The era of the mid-budget romantic comedy that earns over $100 million at the box office seems to be over, but Kate Hudson thinks it will bounce back. Hudson, who starred in blockbuster rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Bride Wars, told her Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-star Janelle Monáe that not only does she think romantic comedies are coming back, but she herself has one in the works (although she gave no details about what it is). Hudson, the daughter of Hollywood power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, has done plenty of hits that weren't romantic comedies, including Marshall (with Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman) and the cult classic Almost Famous.

Monáe also tried to corner Hudson over which of her co-stars was the best kisser, using Billy Crudup, Matthew McConaughey, and Dane Cook as her contenders. She immediately "cancelled" Cook and said the other two were close, but Crudup was "gentler." That said, her favorite co-star lip-lock was with best pay Liv Tyler, who Hudson admits she should have "gone for it more" during their kiss scene in Dr. T & the Women.

"I don't think it's ever dead," Hawn told Monáe in an interview arranged by Vanity Fair. "I think it's not given the attention it needs to be given. I think the best romcoms are actually very hard to make."

You can see the full interview below.

That said, Hudson admits she might not be the expert on what romantic comedies you should catch next.

"I don't watch that many rom-coms," she admitted. "I love rom-coms but sometimes for me, the rom-coms that people are seeing are not movies that...I'd probably choose something else."

You can check out the official synopsis for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is on Netflix now, below.

Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey.

As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.