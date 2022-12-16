Kate Winslet Returns to Filming After Suffering Injury On Set

Kate Winslet has returned to work on her latest feature, Lee, just one day after being taken to the hospital after an on set fall. According to Just Jared, Winslet was back on set in Croatia on Monday where she was spotted in costume back at work on the film. On Sunday, it was reported that Winslet had slipped and fallen on set with the Academy Award winner's trip to the hospital a precautionary measure mandated by the production.

"Kate slipped and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," Winslet's team told The Hollywood Reporter Sunday in a statement. "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

Lee sees Winslet star as Lee Miller, a photographer who served as a war correspondent for Vogue during the Second World War. The film is directed by Ellen Kuras and also features Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough, and Josh O'Conner.

"This is absolutely not a biopic," Winslet told Deadline about Lee. "To make a story about Lee's whole life, that's a series worth for HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through. It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know about lee more than the many other parts of her life."

Later this year, Winslet will appear in James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water, which will see Winslet reteam with the Titanic director.

"And the Jim Cameron on Avatar, he is calmer," Winslet said of working with Cameron again after the two's experience on Titanic. "I will say that he's just much more stepped into his true self, I think. That's because of experience. That's also because he's done Avatar before, so he knows this world and he knows these characters. He's invented that way of filming. There's a level of confidence that has grounded him in a much more comfortable place, just for him."

She added, He was brilliantly collaborative on Avatar, honestly. I was awestruck by how much time he allows for the actors to often just meander over a scene, if it doesn't feel like it fit quite right. And obviously safety had to come first. Listen, if there's a proper world collapse and we really are all set on fire and there's another global pandemic any minute now, I can tell you with my hand on my heart, one of the people I would want to be with in that bunker is Jim Cameron. He's very much safety first. I felt really good working with him. I'm so excited for Avatar."