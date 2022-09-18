Academy Award-Winner Kate Winslet Taken to Hospital After Falling During Film Shoot

Kate Winslet was recently taken to the hospital after an on-set fall during the production of her latest feature. While filming her title role in Lee, an accident on location caused the actor to get transported to a nearby hospital for an exam. According to spokespeople representing the Oscar-winning actor, a slip was the cause of the accident.

"Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," her team told THR in a statement. "She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

The film follows Winslet's Lee Miller, a photographer that served as a war correspondent for Vogue during the Second World War. Directed by Ellen Kuras, the biopic also features Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough, and Josh O'Conner. Winslet most recently won an Emmy for her role in HBO's Mare of Easttown.

Later this year, Winslet heads to Pandora thanks to her casting in James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water.

"And the Jim Cameron on Avatar, he is calmer," Winslet said of working with Cameron again after the two's experience on Titanic. "I will say that he's just much more stepped into his true self, I think. That's because of experience. That's also because he's done Avatar before, so he knows this world and he knows these characters. He's invented that way of filming. There's a level of confidence that has grounded him in a much more comfortable place, just for him."

She added, He was brilliantly collaborative on Avatar, honestly. I was awestruck by how much time he allows for the actors to often just meander over a scene, if it doesn't feel like it fit quite right. And obviously safety had to come first. Listen, if there's a proper world collapse and we really are all set on fire and there's another global pandemic any minute now, I can tell you with my hand on my heart, one of the people I would want to be with in that bunker is Jim Cameron. He's very much safety first. I felt really good working with him. I'm so excited for Avatar."

Avatar: The Way of Water is set for release on December 16th.