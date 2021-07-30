Kathryn Hahn Reveals What Drew Her to Knives Out 2

✖

Knives Out 2 has been filming in Greece with a star-studded cast which includes Kathryn Hahn. The star, who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut earlier this year in WandaVision, just earned an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Agatha Harkness. During a recent chat with Nylon, Hahn shared the story of her reaction to the nomination and also revealed what drew her to the Rian Johnson film.

"Well, I love the ensemble of the first one. I was really turned on by, A) Rian Johnson's filmmaking, B) that he has an impeccable reputation as one of the nicest humans, and C) the ensemble. It just looked like every character was so specific and that it seemed to be a lot of equal ball-passing in a really fun way. It just looked like a blast to be on the set because it looked like there was no ball-hogging — just everybody passing the ball to each other with such generosity. And so far, it seems like the same thing on this one. It’s a really delightful, beautiful ensemble," Hahn shared.

During the chat, she also talked about her upcoming project The Shrink Next Door, which will reunite her with Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell. She spoke about working with them again and compared the experience with her recent Knives Out 2 reunion with Kate Hudon.

"It was really moving to sit in the table read with them and just be filled with, 'Wow, what a journey it's been to actually be here with you guys in this context. I'm just so grateful that it's you two, after all this time, sitting here with me again.' It’s the same thing with Knives Out — to all of a sudden, be with Kate again after all this time. She was the lead in the first movie I was in, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, so it's so crazy to just see her be this much older, have had this much track and this much life behind both of us, and meet on this movie after all this time."

Since Hahn is not on social media, Hudson has been sharing some fun content of her co-star to her account. Hudson's latest post features her and Hahn with Dave Bautista. You can check it out below:

Stay tuned for more updates on the Knives Out sequel. In the meantime, you can watch Hahn in WandaVision on Disney+.