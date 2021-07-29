WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Reacts to Emmy Nomination

✖

Earlier this month, the Emmy nominations were announced and Disney+'s WandaVision received 23 total nominations, including Best Limited Series. Some of the cast was also nominated, including Elizabeth Olsen for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie," Paul Bettany for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie," and Kathryn Hahn for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie." Recently, Hahn had a chat with Nylon and spoke about her reaction to the nomination news.

"Oh my God. I was driving home from work. I knew it was happening around that time but I was driving home, so I had my phone around me but I wasn't checking it. And then, it just erupted with a bazillion exclamation points from my dear publicist Bryna, so I knew it was good news. But I still didn't know how many nominations the show had gotten. So I called her and she told me, which was just bananas. My head was just reeling from it and I immediately started texting with Lizzie [Elizabeth Olsen], Paul [Bettany], Matt [Shakman], Kevin [Feige], and everybody over there," Hahn shared.

During the chat, Hahn also talked about what drew her to the character of Agatha Harkness.

"It was the witch. When I first heard 'witch,' I was like, 'Witch? Witch! Yes.' I was so excited to play a witch in the MCU. And the fact that it was that trope, the fact that I was going to be able to play so many different iterations, the fact that I was essentially playing an actor because I was playing somebody that gets to play such a long game [was exciting]," Hahn explained.

She added, "I was in on it from the very beginning — from the first meeting I had, I knew where the story was going. [The MCU producers] gave me a full rundown — from episode one to the final reveal, with the big fight and Wanda [becoming] the Scarlet Witch and putting the final hex back on me to be in sitcom mode. I knew exactly where I was headed, so I knew that I was going to be able to play with where she peaks up and where she delves down. I just knew that I was going to have such meat on the bone to play with through the whole series and that I was going to be able to be over-the-top, which I just loved having the ability to do."

WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

