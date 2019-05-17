The Internet Doesn’t Know How to Handle John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Being a Shakespeare Truther

Thanks to his good looks, effortlessly charm, and quirky personality, Keanu Reeves has become the internet’s eccentric boyfriend. Whether it be starring in the Bill and Ted films, The Matrix trilogy, or the John Wick franchise, there’s a variety of different personalities for audiences to connect with. It’s easy to see how the actor could have earned legions of passionate fans, with virtually every project he works on growing his following even further. During a recent interview with BuzzFeed, the actor made statements about William Shakespeare that has seemingly divided his fanbase, with some fans loving and some fans hating his remarks.

Keanu Reeves and puppies. What more do you need to know? pic.twitter.com/C37CDtXmx6 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 17, 2019

During the chat, in which he was surrounded by puppies, Reeves was asked what he would do if he had access to a time machine. Of all the things he could do, he said he would most like to travel to the 1600s to see who really wrote the works of William Shakespeare.

A number of conspiracy theories have floated around over the years that posit various explanations of how one man could concoct so many successful projects, ranging from “William Shakespeare” being the pseudonym of at least one, possibly multiple, writers who wanted to conceal their identity to Shakespeare having stolen the works of others, with little documentation existing which could successfully confirm the origins of these works.

While some Reeves fans are disappointed to see a figure they admire confess their belief of these ideas, others were endeared to him even further. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Reeves admitting to being a Shakespeare truther.

The Exact Limit

Keanu Reeves being a Shakespeare truther is the exact limit of bad he is allowed to be — Become the Monster 2019👻 (@RoisinRadio) May 17, 2019

Cannot Believe

I JUST RAN AROUND MY ROOM A LOT BECAUSE KEANU REEVES ALSO THINKS SHAKESPEARE DIDN’T WRITE ALL HIS PLAY AND HE SAID IT WHILE PLAYING WITH PUPPIES I CANNOT BELIEVE — joanna (@deiligbaby) May 17, 2019

Problematic and Proud

KEANU REEVES is PROBLEMATIC and i am a PROUD william shakespeare TRUTHER — cowboy (@dykejoong) May 17, 2019

Face Palm

When I read that Keanu Reeves wants to time-travel to meet the person who “really wrote Shakespeare” pic.twitter.com/QFeOGpVg7t — Andy Johnson (@andyjohnsonuk) May 17, 2019

On Brand

Shakespeare trutherism is tedious but it’s incredibly on-brand for Keanu Reeves to believe in the most harmless conspiracy theory available — john speranza (@johnsperanza) May 17, 2019

WTF

Keanu Reeves is extremely skeptical of Shakespeare, dude went on for awhile about how he doesn’t think he actually wrote all those plays, and how he’d travel back in time just to watch over whoever wrote Hamlet. Like what the fuck. — Goth Dad. (@GerardArthr) May 17, 2019

Actually Immortal

keanu reeves doesn’t believe shakespeare wrote his own plays and wants to go ‘back in time’ to see if it was really the bard or not?!



keanu, we all know you were present and have first hand knowledge which is why you’re dragging the bard’s ass now … i love 1 messy immortal 💕 — Jenny (@tinyconfusion) May 17, 2019

More Love Than Ever

KEANU REEVES DOESNT BELIEVE IN SHAKESPEARE EITHER! I LOVE HIM MORE THAN I DID BEFORE. — ‎✪ Jean-Louise 🌼🌼 (@jeanlouisecook) May 17, 2019

Finally, a Fault

Oh no! I have found a fault with Keanu Reeves.



He’s a believer in Oxfordian theory behind Shakespeare’s plays. pic.twitter.com/BYZXekEbsW — by the way, meet arya stark (@normajeanesays) May 17, 2019

