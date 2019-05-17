Movies

The Internet Doesn’t Know How to Handle John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Being a Shakespeare Truther

Thanks to his good looks, effortlessly charm, and quirky personality, Keanu Reeves has become the […]

By

Thanks to his good looks, effortlessly charm, and quirky personality, Keanu Reeves has become the internet’s eccentric boyfriend. Whether it be starring in the Bill and Ted films, The Matrix trilogy, or the John Wick franchise, there’s a variety of different personalities for audiences to connect with. It’s easy to see how the actor could have earned legions of passionate fans, with virtually every project he works on growing his following even further. During a recent interview with BuzzFeed, the actor made statements about William Shakespeare that has seemingly divided his fanbase, with some fans loving and some fans hating his remarks.

During the chat, in which he was surrounded by puppies, Reeves was asked what he would do if he had access to a time machine. Of all the things he could do, he said he would most like to travel to the 1600s to see who really wrote the works of William Shakespeare.

A number of conspiracy theories have floated around over the years that posit various explanations of how one man could concoct so many successful projects, ranging from “William Shakespeare” being the pseudonym of at least one, possibly multiple, writers who wanted to conceal their identity to Shakespeare having stolen the works of others, with little documentation existing which could successfully confirm the origins of these works.

While some Reeves fans are disappointed to see a figure they admire confess their belief of these ideas, others were endeared to him even further. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Reeves admitting to being a Shakespeare truther.

