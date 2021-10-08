Keanu Reeves To Be Inducted to Canada’s Walk of Fame

Keanu Reeves is an iconic actor known for many great roles, some of which he’ll soon be reprising. At the end of this year, fans will finally get to see the long-awaited fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, which will mark Reeves’ first time playing Neo since 2003. Next year will also see the release of John Wick 4, which was originally supposed to be released this year on the same day as the new Matrix. While fans wait for more Reeves content, there’s some good news coming out of Canada for the actor. It was just announced that Reeves, who was raised in Toronto, is being inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame.

“Congratulations to our 2021 Canada’s Walk of Fame Inductees and Honourees! Broadcast to come this December on CTV,” @CWOFame tweeted this week. Other inductees include singer-songwriter Jully Black, late blues artist Salome Bey, wrestling star Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and decathlete Damian Warner. You can check out the tweet below:

Congratulations to our 2021 Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees and Honourees! 😊



Broadcast to come this December on CTV!https://t.co/GgUNuZZ7u4 #CanadaThrives pic.twitter.com/0VYK1zr9iw — Canada’s Walk of Fame (@CWOFame) October 7, 2021

As for The Matrix Resurrections, the film is set to debut in December in theaters and on HBO Max. Lana Wachowski returned to direct and co-write the fourth entry in the series. After facing delays due to the coronavirus, production on The Matrix 4 wrapped in November 2020. In addition to Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss, the Matrix 4 cast includes additional returning stars such as Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. Newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman. Earlier this year, Harris spoke with Variety about Wachowski’s latest approach to the franchise.

“It didn’t feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light,” Harris said. “Sometimes you’d sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then you’d quickly film. You’d film pages at a time in 30 minutes and then be done… You would think that a giant movie would be 100% storyboarded, animatics, and we’d be checking off shots. I think she lived that before three times over, and I would suspect that she wants to do things her own way now. It wasn’t often that you felt that you were doing something gigantic because she made it feel very intimate.”

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and debuts on HBO Max on December 22nd.