Keira Knightley Has Banned Her Daughter From Watching Two Disney Films

Despite starring in multiple Disney franchises, like Pirates of the Caribbean and the upcoming Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Keira Knightley doesn’t think all of the studio’s movies send the best message to younger audiences. This week, the actress admitted to banning her daughter from seeing two of Disney’s classics.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Knightley as asked by Ellen Degeneres about the Disney movies that she isn’t allowed to see, and she gave an answer that might surprise you: Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Cinderella, banned because she just waits around for a rich guy to rescue her,” Knightley says in the interview. “Don’t. Rescue yourself, obviously.”

After the audience applauds her answer, Knightley explains the reasoning behind her Little Mermaid decision.

“And this is the one I’m quite annoyed about because I really like the film,” she explains. “But Little Mermaid. I mean the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man, hello? But the problem is it’s The Little Mermaid, and I love The Little Mermaid so that one’s a little tricky, but I’m keeping to it. She is allowed to watch [Finding] Dory however, who’s a big favorite in our house.”

Of course, Ellen is in full support of the Dory love, considering she has voiced the character in both Finding Nemo and Finding Dory.

“Yeah, Frozen is huge, Moana is totally fine,” Knightley adds.

Ellen replies with a joke, talking up Dory once again. “Yeah there are some good ones, but mainly Dory.”

Knightley certainly has a good reason to choose which movies to show her daughter, as she wants her to grow up believing in herself first, before somebody else. Moana, Frozen, and Finding Dory are all films that convey that message over and over, making them perfect to share with young kids.

You can watch the full interview with Keira Knightley on Ellen’s YouTube page here.

Keira Knightley stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, which hits theaters on November 2nd.