Keke Palmer to Star in New Russo Brothers Movie Gods Unknown

Keke Palmer has had a decades-long career in Hollywood, and that might soon include a collaboration with AGBO, the production company of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. On Thursday, reports revealed that Palmer, whose recent work includes Nope, Lightyear, and Hustlers, is in talks to star in Gods Unknown, a new action thriller being produced by AGBO. Gods Unknown will be directed by Without Remorse's Stefano Sollima, with a script by Transformers One's Andrew Barrer and Gabe Ferrai. AGBO's Michael Disco is expected to be among the producers.

According to reports, Gods Unknown is set in Central Africa, where a burgeoning political-religious movement, spearheaded by a warlord rumored to possess supernatural powers, is said to be gaining momentum. Doubtful of these assertions, the CIA dispatches an analyst, accompanied by a squad of elite special ops personnel, to delve into the truth behind the enigmatic leader and their followers. Palmer would play Kate Vance, an agent with the CIA's political action group.

Will Keke Palmer Play Rogue?

In recent years, one possible future project for Palmer has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe's eventual take on the X-Men, as fans have campaigned for her to portray Anna Marie / Rogue on the big screen. While Palmer has leaned into that, even dressing up as the character for Halloween, she previously told ComicBook.com that nothing is confirmed just yet.

"That's confidential, sugar," Palmer told ComicBook.com. "No, I'm kidding. I don't know. I just know that the fans, the way that the fans have me booked, honey, online, I got to do a gig every week. So if we're adding Marvel to it, hey, let's do it. I'm ready for Rogue."

"Marvel cannot have her. She's ours. No, you're allowed to do what you need to do," Peele joked. "They'd be lucky to have her. Let me tell you something, just as a Keke endorsement for whoever is trying to work with her. When I looked into working with her, I thought she was Emerald because she's so fun. I thought that that spark and that charisma, when I met her, it got flipped in my head because her ability to analyze script is one of the best I've ever met. I instantly found that out and I told you that when you came back and started talking to me about the script. So you have a very special actor. I feel like a lot of people might think that you're fun, but it's a different level. It's a different level going on here."

