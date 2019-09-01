Movies

Fans Are Worried About Kevin Hart After Serious Car Accident

Early Sunday morning, comedian and movie star Kevin Hart was involved in a serious car accident in California Hart reportedly suffering “major back injuries in the crash which also injured two other people in the vehicle. News of Hart’s accident and injuries has prompted an outpouring of support from his fans worried about his condition and wishing him a speedy, complete recovery.

According to TMZ, Hart’s classic muscle car, a Plymouth Barracuda, went off the infamous Mulholland Drive in the Malibu Hills around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed through a wooden roadside fence and came to rest in a ditch about 10 feet from the road. The vehicle was crushed in the accident.

According to police, while the vehicle belongs to Hart he wasn’t driving at the time of the crash and while he got out of the vehicle first and was taken home by his security detail, Hart was later taken to the hospital with what have been described as “major back injuries”.

Soon after news of the accident broke, fans took to social media to express their concern for Hart. Many cited the actor’s positive presence on Twitter and offered prayer and hope that he would make a speedy and complete recovery while others expressed how concerned they are for Hart after the accident as details on his condition have not yet been released.

