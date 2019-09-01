Fans Are Worried About Kevin Hart After Serious Car Accident

Early Sunday morning, comedian and movie star Kevin Hart was involved in a serious car accident in California Hart reportedly suffering “major back injuries in the crash which also injured two other people in the vehicle. News of Hart’s accident and injuries has prompted an outpouring of support from his fans worried about his condition and wishing him a speedy, complete recovery.

According to TMZ, Hart’s classic muscle car, a Plymouth Barracuda, went off the infamous Mulholland Drive in the Malibu Hills around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed through a wooden roadside fence and came to rest in a ditch about 10 feet from the road. The vehicle was crushed in the accident.

According to police, while the vehicle belongs to Hart he wasn’t driving at the time of the crash and while he got out of the vehicle first and was taken home by his security detail, Hart was later taken to the hospital with what have been described as “major back injuries”.

Soon after news of the accident broke, fans took to social media to express their concern for Hart. Many cited the actor’s positive presence on Twitter and offered prayer and hope that he would make a speedy and complete recovery while others expressed how concerned they are for Hart after the accident as details on his condition have not yet been released.

Really hope he’s okay.

Not many updates are coming out about his condition but I really hope Kevin Hart is ok… https://t.co/jZKfH6nTDH — BlkAnMild 🔜 TwitchCon 2019 (@BlakAnMild) September 1, 2019

Not Kevin Hart!

No not @KevinHart4real . 😨😨 Please get well soon brother. — DCXXXI 631 (@DCXXXI631) September 1, 2019

More hopes for Hart’s well-being.

I really hope Kevin Hart is okay. 💗 — Karen (@AnuliKay) September 1, 2019

Too much sadness in the world

Get well soon, @KevinHart4real. We love you and wish you the best. There’s too much sadness in the world for us to lose any more priceless comedians, and we know you’ll fight your way through this. — Sparrow The Sissy 🏳️‍🌈 (@SparrowElle) September 1, 2019

In prayers

Aye @KevinHart4real my brother hope you get well and everything alright you in my prayers fam 🙏🏽💯 #PrayForKevin — Nova (@Novalovesmusic) September 1, 2019

Sending love and prayer

Oh no! 😢 Hope you will be ok @KevinHart4real

Sending ❤️ and 🙏🏻 your way. Everyone please do the same! Collective consciousness. We need positive people like #KevinHart in this world more than ever!!!!! https://t.co/WFCCgAfNvZ — dongfidence (@dongfidence) September 1, 2019

Hope he makes it through

My prayers goes out to Kevin Hart who’s suffering back injuries after a car crash and roof crushed I hope he makes it through 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Aaron P. Martin II (@BroGod4Life) September 1, 2019

Get Well Soon

Sending out some prayers to my guy @KevinHart4real who was seriously injured in a car accident this morning. I hope you pull through, man. You’re an icon, a legend, a friend. Get well soon, man. 💯❤️ — ⚽️Taylor Vonfeldt⚽️ (@therealskicast) September 1, 2019

Worried

This Kevin Hart accident has me worried asf…. hope he makes it out okay…. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — • Futur3Sn0w • (@Futur3Sn0w) September 1, 2019

Damn