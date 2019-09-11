Kevin Hart Released From Hospital Following Car Crash

It looks like things are progressing well for Kevin Hart in the wake of his recent car crash. After being hospitalized following a serious crash, TMZ is now reporting the actor-comedian has been released from care.

According to TMZ, a direct source to Hart says the actor is “glad” to be out of the hospital. The actor was being treated in-patient for 10 days, and the actor is said to be “grateful to be alive.” After leaving the hospital, Hart was brought to an undisclosed rehab facility where he is undergoing physical therapy following treatment. The source says the goal for Hart is to go home as soon as possible and begin out-patient care there. Currently, sources beleve Hart will spend a week at therapy before moving elsewhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unaware of Hart’s crash, the actor was involved in an accident over Labor Day weekend. The actor was driving in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it crashed. The actor and the car’s driver were severely injured, prompting Hart to be hospitalized. The actor suffered from three spinal fractures which led him to get back surgery where those areas were fused back together.

As reported earlier in the week, TMZ learned from sources that Hart’s surgery went over just fine. “A source connected to Kevin tells us doctors completed successful back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening. Another source told us the comedian is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.”

In the wake of his crash, the Jumanji star has been showered with well-wishes from fans and Hollywood stars alike. Recently, Tiffany Haddish commented on her friend’s status when she told Access Hollywood about Hart’s positive attitude.

“As far as I know he is doing excellently. He’s walking and talking and everything good,” the comedian shared.

Of course, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had something to say about his Jumanji co-star. The actor appeared on The Kelly Clarkson show in lieu of Hart in the wake of his accident. Having ended his honeymoon early for the show, Johnson was asked to offer an update on Hart, and the blockbuster star seemed at ease about the situation.

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Johnson told Clarkson. “I connected with him today and you know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That’s real love…We spoke the pediatrician and he said he’s doing very well.”

At the moment, Hart still has a long road of recovery before him, but reports suggest his prognosis is good. Now, it is up to fans to continue supporting the star as he fights to return to the stage.