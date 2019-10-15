Kevin Smith Says He's “Deeply in Love” With Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith has been working hard on his latest film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and it looks like the director is nearly finished! Smith took to Instagram this week to share a photo of his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, doing some ADR for the film. In the post, Smith shares that the movie is nearly complete and goes on to say how important the project is to him.

"On the ADR stage at @ugosound with @harleyquinnsmith to loop a few lines for @jayandsilentbob Reboot. Harley's session is the final stop on the audio post production line before we start the sound mix. We're almost done, Kids! And I can't wait to show you how badly I f***** up as a filmmaker *this* time!"

He added, "I'm deeply in love with the story we told: it's all heart - which is only fitting since I had to survive a heart attack to make it! But if my heart decides to attack me again and I lose this time, I'd be absolutely okay with #jayandsilentbobreboot being the movie that sums up not only my dopey career, but my even dopier life. It's my thesis film for the film school of life I've been attending for 25 years now. That being said, I'd prefer to stay alive and maybe make one more Jay and Silly Bob flick 13 years from now, when @loganleemewes is ready for *her* closeup."

Many people commented on the post, including one of the film's stars, Aparna Brielle.

"This movie was and is the best thing to be a part of and @harleyquinnsmith is a superstar," she wrote.

"I can't wait to see the finished product!," @la_resa_dei_conti added.

"Can't wait too see a trailer," @georadio replied.

If you're also hoping to see a trailer soon, you're in luck! Smith recently revealed he'll be premiering the first Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer during a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 20th.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith's 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters "return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of 'Bluntman and Chronic' movie from getting made." The film will also include an array of cameos from Smith classics like Jason Lee to current big names such as Chris Hemsworth.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters in the fall.