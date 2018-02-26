Entertainment Industry Wishes Kevin Smith Well After His Heart Attack

The nerd world was met with quite a shock this morning, when Kevin Smith revealed that he was hospitalized from a near-fatal heart attack.

In a recent Instagram post, Smith revealed that he felt strange during a stand-up show he was doing in Glendale, CA, and afterwards felt his condition worsen, including serious chest pain. Friends called him an ambulance, and apparently that decision saved Smith’s life, as doctor’s found a 100% blockage of his LAD artery – aka “The Widow-Maker artery.”

Thankfully, Smith appears to be recovering now, and has received an outpouring of support and love from those in the entertainment world. From fellow directors and comic creators, to actors who have collaborated with Smith over the years, plenty of people have offered their well wishes. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@JamesGunn

Get better, buddy. So grateful you’re alive or this would be a dark morning indeed! Thoughts, prayers, and kale! ❤️ https://t.co/rXbZYGcItV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

@GunnerGale

Here’s to a full and speedy recovery – and as challenging as I know it will be for you, please listen to your doctor. Much love, XOXO https://t.co/PbIbZo5wxq — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) February 26, 2018

@GBerlanti

so sorry and are whole family in our house and at the shows is sending you love and healing energy. — Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) February 26, 2018

@dpanabaker

Glad you’re okay! Wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️ — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) February 26, 2018

@hardwick

Holy shit. @ThatKevinSmith seems to be okay but he almost wasn’t. Kev is a wonderful force of good and humor in this world and I’m proud to be his friend. We are lucky we didn’t lose him so PLEASE send him HUGS!!! https://t.co/TLYz1mrsh1 — ʞɔiwbɿɒH ꙅiɿʜƆ (@hardwick) February 26, 2018

@kharypayton

Hang in there, big guy. @ThatKevinSmith — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) February 26, 2018

@TheRock

Stay strong man. Let’s get u better. Grateful to read this tweet ???? — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 26, 2018

@BrianLynch

Oh my god. Wishing you the speediest and most painless recovery. Love you, buddy — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 26, 2018

@michaelrosenbum

Thinking of ya bud. Glad you’re alive. — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) February 26, 2018

@HamillHimself