Entertainment Industry Wishes Kevin Smith Well After His Heart Attack

The nerd world was met with quite a shock this morning, when Kevin Smith revealed that he was hospitalized from a near-fatal heart attack.
In a recent Instagram post, Smith revealed that he felt strange during a stand-up show he was doing in Glendale, CA, and afterwards felt his condition worsen, including serious chest pain. Friends called him an ambulance, and apparently that decision saved Smith’s life, as doctor’s found a 100% blockage of his LAD artery – aka “The Widow-Maker artery.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
Thankfully, Smith appears to be recovering now, and has received an outpouring of support and love from those in the entertainment world. From fellow directors and comic creators, to actors who have collaborated with Smith over the years, plenty of people have offered their well wishes. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
@JamesGunn
Get better, buddy. So grateful you’re alive or this would be a dark morning indeed! Thoughts, prayers, and kale! ❤️ https://t.co/rXbZYGcItV— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018
@GunnerGale
Here’s to a full and speedy recovery – and as challenging as I know it will be for you, please listen to your doctor. Much love, XOXO https://t.co/PbIbZo5wxq— Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) February 26, 2018
@GBerlanti
so sorry and are whole family in our house and at the shows is sending you love and healing energy.— Greg Berlanti (@GBerlanti) February 26, 2018
@dpanabaker
Glad you’re okay! Wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) February 26, 2018
@hardwick
Holy shit. @ThatKevinSmith seems to be okay but he almost wasn’t. Kev is a wonderful force of good and humor in this world and I’m proud to be his friend. We are lucky we didn’t lose him so PLEASE send him HUGS!!! https://t.co/TLYz1mrsh1— ʞɔiwbɿɒH ꙅiɿʜƆ (@hardwick) February 26, 2018
@kharypayton
Hang in there, big guy. @ThatKevinSmith— Khary Payton (@kharypayton) February 26, 2018
@TheRock
Stay strong man. Let’s get u better. Grateful to read this tweet ????— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 26, 2018
@BrianLynch
Oh my god. Wishing you the speediest and most painless recovery. Love you, buddy— Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 26, 2018
@michaelrosenbum
Thinking of ya bud. Glad you’re alive.— Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) February 26, 2018
@HamillHimself
Sending loads of love to our pal @ThatKevinSmith from all of us in the Hamill family for a speedy recovery… Get well soon Kev, the world needs so much more of what you have to give!!!— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018
xoxo, C-K pic.twitter.com/x7kNxwD8sL