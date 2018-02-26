Movies

Entertainment Industry Wishes Kevin Smith Well After His Heart Attack

The nerd world was met with quite a shock this morning, when Kevin Smith revealed that he was hospitalized from a near-fatal heart attack.

In a recent Instagram post, Smith revealed that he felt strange during a stand-up show he was doing in Glendale, CA, and afterwards felt his condition worsen, including serious chest pain. Friends called him an ambulance, and apparently that decision saved Smith’s life, as doctor’s found a 100% blockage of his LAD artery – aka “The Widow-Maker artery.”

Thankfully, Smith appears to be recovering now, and has received an outpouring of support and love from those in the entertainment world. From fellow directors and comic creators, to actors who have collaborated with Smith over the years, plenty of people have offered their well wishes. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

