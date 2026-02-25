Marvel’s Disastrous Spider-Man Spinoff is Headed to Tubi

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a success, that doesn’t mean that every Marvel movie made in the past several years has been good or even successful in its own right. This is particularly true for Sony’s Marvel movies. While the studio’s Spider-Man Universe has had some hits thanks to 2018’s Venom and 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, other films under that umbrella can’t say the same. It’s a franchise that saw plenty of missteps and failures both critically and commercially but there’s one that stands out as the perhaps its biggest disaster, but now at least it’ll be free to stream.

Arriving on Tubi on March 1st is perhaps Sony’s most notorious Spider-Man Universe film — but we won’t fault you if your mind immediately went to Madame Web. The film heading to Tubi to be free to stream is 2022’s Jared Leto starring Morbius, a film that, despite an interesting character to take on and a fairly promising overall concept ended up more of a meme and a movie you love to hate rather than a hit.

Morbius Might Be The Biggest Joke of a Marvel Movie Yet (But It Least It Became a Meme)

In Morbius, Leto is Michael Morbius, a doctor who has a rare blood disease and, after a dangerous attempt to cure his condition, has turned himself into a dangerous living vampire creature. While the movie is nebulously about the darkness inside the formerly good doctor that gets unleashed and the consequences of Michael’s transformation, that’s pretty much the entire movie. Doctor experiments on self, becomes weird vampire creature, bad things happen. The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

To put it bluntly, Morbius is bad. The film has a 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and made just $167.5 million at the box office on an approximately $80 million budget. That said, Morbius is a rare case where a movie being bad actually helped it — to an extent. Because the film was so poorly received for just about every single aspect from writing to acting to post credit scene to visual effects, the film became a trending topic online. The film ended up being a meme, though it was a meme centered around exaggerated (and sarcastic) praise for the film. It led to Morbius getting a re-release in theaters in June 2022 — just a few months after it had originally opened in theaters. Unsurprisingly, that re-release fared poorly.

While the movie has continued to live on as a meme — yes, it still pops up on social media now and again — the movie is also showing signs of potentially eventually ending up with cult status. The movie most recently was available to stream on Prime Video where it popped up as a trending movie for that platform shortly after its arrival. Who knows, the movie that inspired a meme might end up getting the last laugh yet.

Morbius lands on Tubi on March 1st.

