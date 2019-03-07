Kevin Smith Reveals ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Features Method Man and Redman

Kevin Smith’s comedies often have an impressive array of cameos and it sounds like Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be no exception. It feels like every day of the production, the director is sharing more exciting insights into the film.

The latest bit of news comes from Smith’s Instagram account, where he shared that Method Man and Redman had just filmed a scene for the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Method Acting! In @jayandsilentbob Reboot, we finally answer the immortal question: How high? So @jaymewes and I turned to the only men who might be able to solve this eternal mystery: @methodmanofficial & @redmangilla!,” Smith wrote.

The director went on to praise the iconic hip hop duo for their awesome work on set.

“Holy f***, what a great night we had on set! It was a gigantic, packed day where we had a hundred extras and I was in and out of costumes – and in the middle of it all was the Mef and Red scene. But the moment we called ‘Action,’ the legends launched into the single best first take I ever shot in 25 years: they were pitch-perfect and hysterical (and a little touching)! It was so good, I could’ve cut their whole performance from that one take! But my friends flew all way to #nola to say this shit, so we did another two shot, a pair of singles and then picture wrapped our secret sauce! I’ve had millions of memorable moments over the course of my career. But watching that magic take unfurl is in my Top Ten! And when I heard #methodman and #redman say ‘Snoogans’ and ‘Snootchie Bootchies’? I was lifted! Many thanks for bringing absolute fire, my friends!,” he concluded.

It’s no surprise to learn Method Man and Redman are great on camera considering they’ve had lots of practice. Their hit film, How High, was released back in 2001 (interestingly, the same year as Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) and they’ve made appearances in multiple shows and films since. Method Man is currently one of the stars of The Deuce, and recently appeared in Luke Cage and Orange is the New Black. However, this is the duo’s first time making an appearance in a Smith movie.

This wasn’t the only casting/cameo announcement from Smith this week. He also revealed in a post that the new movie would feature Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Craig Robinson (The Office), Frankie Shaw (SMILF), Justin Long (Tusk), and Jordan Monsanto (producer of multiple Smith projects).

He also shared a photo with Brian O’Halloran on set. The actor starred in Smith’s first feature film, Clerks, back in 1994 and has continued to appear in many of his films.

Fans can also expect to see Jason Lee in the movie. Smith teased a look at Brodie’s Secret Stash, the store owned by Lee’s Mallrats‘ character. This location was first seen in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back when lots of Smith’s fan favorite characters returned for minor cameos (which seems to be a staple that is continuing in the new film). Lee came back as Brodie as well as Banky, his character from Chasing Amy. It’s unclear if Lee will be pulling double duty again, but considering he’s listed on IMDB as a cast member for the film, we expect to at least see the return of Brodie.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Check out Method Man & Red Man tour dates here!

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!