Kevin Smith Announces Joe Manganiello, Craig Robinson and More Join ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Cast

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is currently in production and the film’s director and co-star, Kevin Smith, just announced some exciting additions to the cast.

Smith took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo of himself and Jason Mewes dressed as their iconic characters next to some familiar faces, including Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Craig Robinson (The Office), Frankie Shaw (SMILF), Justin Long (Tusk), and Jordan Monsanto (producer of multiple Smith projects).

“Here come da’ Judge! @jayandsilentbob had to go to court yesterday with a comedic legal dream team that included a pair of #zackandmirimakeaporno veterans,” Smith wrote. (Both Robinson and Long were in Smith’s 2008 comedy, Zack and Miri Make a Porno.)

“On the bench was the honorable @mrcraigrobinson, who fought frigid Pittsburgh winter weather with me a decade ago to make a Porno. Speaking of Penguins country, Pittsburgh’s own @deathsaves Dungeon master Mister @joemanganiello was our Bailiff (with producer @jordanmonsanto playing his twin),” he added.

“The creator, star and director of my favorite show, @sho_smilf (as well as my costar in the #hollyweed pilot) @frankieshawisag joined us as the Prosecutor! And for the Defense – my @tuskthemovie brother-in-sewn-up-arms, the genius @therealstephenblatt as the Lawyer (who sounds an awful lot like a Bobby Long-less Brandon St. Randy)!,” he continued.

“Reboot looks like my extended family scrap book, with cameos from folks I’ve worked with for years (and a few famous folks I’ve never met before but am looking forward to making pretend beside). And these fine folks flew all the way to #nola the day before #mardigras to fling funny around and make my movie better. And since I know what they got paid, I’m relatively sure they didn’t do it for the meager money. There’s a lot of love in this photo (which more resembles the key art for a ‘Night Court’ reboot than the actual scene we shot yesterday). I appreciate that love and send it right back to my fellow thespians for making the cross-country Reboot-y Call!,” Smith concluded.

This awesome cast of characters aren’t the only people you can look forward to spotting in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the follow-up to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Smith recently shared a photo with Brian O’Halloran on set. The actor starred in Smith’s first feature film, Clerks, back in 1994 and has continued to appear in many of his films.

Smith also teased a look at Brodie’s Secret Stash, the store owned by Jason Lee‘s Mallrats‘ character. This location was first seen in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back when lots of Smith’s fan favorite characters returned for minor cameos (which seems to be a staple that is continuing in the new film). Lee came back as Brodie as well as Banky, his character from Chasing Amy. It’s unclear if Lee will be pulling double duty again, but considering he’s listed on IMDB as a cast member for the film, we expect to at least see the return of Brodie.

Smith also reveled last week that the new film will include a Mooby’s, the fictional fast food franchise that was first seen in Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and was the setting for all of Clerks 2.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

