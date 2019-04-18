Kevin Smith Provides an Editing Update for ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

Kevin Smith recently wrapped production on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, but the creator has continued to post behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the filmmaking process. The director and co-star has been keeping fans well informed about the movie’s progress, most recently sharing some insights into the editing process while comparing some pivotal scenes to the ones they mirror in 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

“More Adventures in Editing! On the left is the #jayandsilentbobstrikeback moment when @jayandsilentbob find out there’s a #bluntmanandchronic movie. It happens at the 5 minute & 12 second mark of the flick. On the right is the similar moment in our new film #jayandsilentbobreboot when #jayandsilentbob find out there’s going to be a #Bluntman and #Chronic #reboot. This time around, it happens at the 12 minute and 18 second mark. The 7 minute difference is packed with funny shit that moves the plot along, but still – it’s taking me 7 minutes longer to do the same shit I did nearly 20 years ago. And *that* may be the most perfect post production metaphor for getting old I’ll ever make,” Smith explains.

The director goes on to point out some differences in the images, and tease another easter egg.

“Also: look at the differences between 2001 @jaymewes and me and 2019 #jasonmewes and me. (And Easter Egg Alert: look over Jay’s shoulder and you’ll spot the second appearance of #captainmarvel in our Brodie scene.),” Smith adds.

After updating fans on the editing process, Smith goes on to plug his upcoming show.

“Also: come join me and @ralphgarman for our #hollywoodbabbleon 4/20 show on Saturday at the @hollywoodimprov! We’ll burn through a fun-filled show!,” he added.

In addition to his Instagram updates, Smith has also been sharing a series of behind-the-scenes videos from the movie’s set. Recently, the the final video showed Smith and Jason Mewes getting emotional over the end of production.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith explained. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.” Smith added while choking back tears, “He’s a singular individual with an incredibly unique perspective.”

According to the IMDb plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.

