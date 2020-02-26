Kevin Smith Reflects on the Anniversary of His Heart Attack and Filming Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

February has been a big month of anniversaries for Kevin Smith. The director best known for helming Clerks and Mallrats took to social media earlier this week to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the film Cop Out and point out that it’s also been a decade since his “too fat to fly incident.” Yesterday marked another big anniversary for Smith. According to his latest tweet, it’s been two years since the director’s heart attack. Smith has changed his life a great deal since his near-death experience, including going vegan. However, that’s not the last of his recent anniversaries. Yesterday also marked one year since Smith began filming Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The film was released in theaters for two nights only back in October, and since then, Smith has been touring the country to screen the movie with Jason Mewes for the Reboot Roadshow.

“2 years ago from today, I almost died of a massive heart attack. 1 year ago today, we started shooting #JayAndSilentBobReboot. Tomorrow, we end the 65 city Reboot Roadshow Tour. Thank you to everyone who has been with this 49 yr old through it all, either in person or in spirit,” Smith wrote.

2 years ago from today, I almost died of a massive heart attack. 1 year ago today, we started shooting #JayAndSilentBobReboot. Tomorrow, we end the 65 city Reboot Roadshow Tour. Thank you to everyone who has been with this 49 yr old through it all, either in person or in spirit. pic.twitter.com/nTl8vFmxdL — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 25, 2020

Smith also posted about the anniversary on Instagram:

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.