Kevin Smith Reveals Clerks III is “Hours Away” From Being Finished

Filmmaker Kevin Smith is going back to his roots one last time and will round-out the View Askewniverse with Clerks III later this year. In a new post on his Instagram, Smith offered an update on the highly anticipated sequel, confirming that work on the movie is nearly complete and the project was “hours away” from being finished. The writer/director also showed off a handful of images from the film itself, ones that viewers might think were from the 1994 original Clerks but are in-fact recreations of that foundational movie for the new film. You can find the three images below.

“The images on screen may look like they’re from Clerks but they’re actually incredible recreations of the past as seen in Clerks III!” Smith wrote on Instagram. “We finished the sound mix for Clerks III at @ugosound in #burbank yesterday, and @learan is back east in NYC at @goldcrestpostny, putting the final touches on the last few vfx shots that @armenvfx and @encore_vfx saved our asses with. That means we are hours away from being completely finished on #clerks3. Last year at this time, it was just a second draft of a script; one year later, we’re delivering a finished film to @lionsgate. And to thank them for giving me the money to go back to @quickstopgroceries, I’m giving them my absolute best.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “I love Clerks III so much. It’s way better than the movie I thought I was gonna make – which has everything to do with surrounding yourself with talented people who do the actual work. Big thanks to @jordanmonsanto and @destrofilms – without whom it would all stay on the page. I can’t wait to watch this with you fine folks on tour!”

That last line also essentially confirms another “Roadshow tour” for Clerks III, something that Smith has done for many of his most recent feature films including Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

“It’s gonna be a minute before the rest of the world gets to see it. Clearly, it ain’t gonna be out in 2021,” Smith previously said about the release date for Clerks III. “Somewhere between mid-to-late 2022, I assume. I know nothing, I’m just assuming, because we’ll be done by then. I think we do our sound mix in like the second half of July, and I think we deliver in March… that doesn’t mean that the movie comes out in March, it just means, ‘Here you go, Lionsgate, a completely finished movie.’ When they come out with it, it’s gonna be up to them.”

Based on this above quote and today’s news, it seems like Smith finished things early (snootch).

Featuring returning stars Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Rosario Dawson, Trevor Fehrman, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Jason Mewes as Jay, and Kevin Smith as Silent Bob, Clerks III releases in 2022 from Lionsgate.