Kevin Smith Announces He Is Reopening Smodcastle Next To Quick Stop

Kevin Smith is a busy man these days with his podcasts and the recent release of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Now, the star has announced that he’s re-opening Smodcastle in Leonardo, NJ near the Quick Stop building. Now, for those who might be unaware, the Smodcastle was a strange sort of podcasting/live theater/ comedy space in L.A. that opened last decade. It was a pretty radical experiment that might just have been a bit before its time. The rise of podcasts as the sit currently in the public consciousness would have probably been able to sustain the idea a little bit better. Back then, Audible, Spotify, Apple Music, etc were not the behemoths that they are right now. Opening the space as a small theater is an inspired choice next to that strip that holds a lot of memories for the filmmaker.

As a part of this announcement near the beginning of the Asbury Park leg of the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, they also announced that the tour would conclude at the new Smodcastle. That’s actually opening night for the space and people are excited at the prospect of being able to attend. Now, this new venture probably won’t have the scale of the previous incarnation, but Smith and company are poised to use their learnings from last time around to their advantage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Q&A at the Asbury Park start of the #JayAndSilentBobReboot #RebootRoadshow Tour, I announced that we’re re-opening SMODCASTLE in Leonardo, NJ, right at the other end of the Quick Stop building! (To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.) https://t.co/hjwA7xQM43 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 20, 2019

The release of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot kicked off with a two-night only Fathom Events screening. This film presents the first visit to the “View Askewniverse” since Clerks II back in 2006. Smith is opening it up for the rest of America with the Reboot Roadshow along with his co-star Jason Mewes. After starting in New Jersey, it will head to Chicago and points beyond. There are a ton of stops from Seattle to New York City.

You might wonder how the audience response to an 18-year-old movie might be. Pretty well, it turns out as the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes was hovering around 90% this week. Critics have been a bit less positive with their score at 69% with about 16 reviews.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many “View Askewniverse” staples such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. The film also brings along some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Kevin Smith’s follow up to 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back finds the characters “returning to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will soon be playing in select cities.