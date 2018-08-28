Kevin Smith Posts Weight Loss Update on 6 Month Anniversary of Heart Attack

The titular Fat-Man on Batman might have to change the name of his podcast, because Kevin Smith has made a major lifestyle change after suffering a life-threatening medical condition.

The Clerks and Supergirl director recently posted a heartwarming message about his weight loss six months after the heart attack that nearly claimed his life. Check out his progress update below:

Over on his Instagram page, Smith penned a heartfelt post that chronicled his efforts to lose weight and thanked his many supporters for their help.

“Six months ago from right now, I was in the hospital recovering from a heart attack I’d had the night before,” Smith wrote. “When I went to my Doctor a week later, she told me ‘The best thing you can do for yourself now is to lose 50 pounds.’ Half a year later, I can report that I followed Doctor’s orders: I started at 256 and now I weigh 205. This is the lightest I’ve been since high school!”

He then joked he would be trying to get down to his “birth weight” of 195 before thanking Weight Watchers and other sources of help, including his family.

“And I also wanna thank my kid [Harley Quinn Smith] – the little vegan astronaut who explored this meatless/milkless galaxy ahead of me, leading by example,” Smith wrote. “Since I never wanted to see the inside of a hospital ever again, I simply copied the Kid. So this wasn’t a diet: these results came from a total lifestyle change of eating solely plant-based foods (which is tough because I hate vegetables). But mostly, I wanna thank all of you as well – for the kind and encouraging words along the way. Never underestimate the power of positive feedback: you folks telling me I looked better or healthier helped me stick with it. An encouraging word can really make a difference in someone’s life and your compliments kept me going! And just look where I went!”

Ever since Smith recovered from his heart attack and subsequent surgery, he has taken on numerous exciting projects in the industries he’s passionate about, including directing another episode of Supergirl for Season Four on The CW.

He’s also tackling a beloved comic book character with a new story arc for Mark Millar’s Hit-Girl, and has teased an upcoming mystery project that we’ll likely find out about soon.