Kevin Smith Working on New Twilight of the Mallrats and Clerks III Scripts

Fresh off the release of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin Smith is already hard at work on his next film — one in which many fans have been wanting for quite some time. The filmmaker took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon to wish fans a happy New Year, revealing he’s hard at work at a script for Clerks 3. Not just that, it’d appear Smith wants to revisit Brodie Bruce (Jason Lee) in Twilight of the Mallrats, a script that seems to be a direct sequel to the 1995 cult classic.

“It’s gonna be hard for 2020 to measure up to 2019 – but I’m off to a fun start by writing stuff for Brodie Bruce & Co. to say in the new script I’m calling TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS! The CLERKS III script is also underway, so we’ll see which flick will be my first film of the roaring 20’s!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the heartfelt post, Smith also mentions Reboot has grossed over $3 million through the Fathom events tour he’s taken the show on. That resumes January 10th with an additional 25 stops through the end of February. The director officially announced Clerks 3 in October after making amends with Jeff Anderson, the last missing piece of the puzzle.

“To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return,” Smith said at the time. “And we’re all gonna return to the scene of the crime! This won’t be the old script we almost made a few years back: this is a completely new screenplay that I just started writing last night! And so far, it’s like a dream come true! After mending fences with Ben Affleck earlier this year, I was hoping to do the same with Jeff – so huge thanks to Leeloo Multiprops for getting us all in the same room. But the biggest thanks ever go to Jeff, for being receptive to the idea at all.”

What’s your favorite Smith movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!