Matthew Vaughn Might Let Someone Else Direct a Kingsman Movie in the Future

Matthew Vaughn has played an instrumental role in adapting the Kingsman franchise for the big screen, but it sounds like he has considered the possibility of passing the torch to another director. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Vaughn was asked if he would be willing to let someone else direct a film in the franchise — and revealed that he would, in the right circumstances.

“If the right person and the right subject matter and the right script and the right circumstances [came along], yes, I would.” Vaughn revealed. “It would be hard, it would be very hard, but I would. I’d hand one rein over, probably, not two.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Vaughn directing and writing both of the already-released Kingsman films – as well as the upcoming Kingsman: The Great Game prequel – the notion that he would be willing to bring another director into the fray is certainly interesting. There’s also, of course, the franchise rights changing over from Fox to the Walt Disney Company, which doesn’t seem to stop where the franchise is going in the immediate future.

“The end of this movie [Golden Circle], if you think about it: you have Eggsy’s definitely going to go on a new journey.” Vaughn said of the franchise’s future earlier this year. “Galahad, or Harry Hart’s going on a new journey. Tequila’s going on a new journey. Jeff’s (Bridges) going on a new journey, Halle (Berry), the new agent Whiskey, is. The next movie is what happens to these characters. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.”

In the meantime, fans will get to see Kingsman: The Great Game, a Vaughn-directed prequel that is expected to star Brad Pitt, Rachel Weisz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Daniel Bruhl, Charles Dance, Harris Dickerson, and Ralph Fiennes. While the film will be set quite a bit of time before Eggsy’s adventures, it’s expected to feature some sort of narrative connective tissue to the original films.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again,” Eggsy actor Taron Egerton previously confirmed. “I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me. His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting. I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

Are you excited to see what the Kingsman franchise has in store? What other director would you like to see Vaughn pass the torch to? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.