10 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Disney+ You Didn’t Know Were Streaming

Entertainment used to revolve around surfing through channels to find the best movie or show possible. However, in the era of streaming, everything is available all at once. The only problem with that is that it’s hard to pick one thing out of the thousands of options. Navigating through Disney+ is especially hard because there are massive franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars that can be difficult to turn away from. Anyone who’s able to avoid another viewing of Avengers: Endgame or Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, though, will be rewarded with a treasure trove of hidden gems, especially in the sci-fi genre.

Whether the family is looking for an Oscar-winning galactic epic or a cult classic that deserves a second look, Disney+ has something for everyone, especially if you have the combined subscription with Hulu that brings both platforms together. These ten movies however stand out among their peers.

I, Robot

I, Robot, starring Will Smith, was ahead of its time, touching on the dangerous effects that technology can have on humanity. But the movie doesn’t preach its message and focuses on the idea of love and how anyone can have a heart, even if it isn’t an organic one.

(Available via Hulu subscription)

Interstellar

While taking in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar at home doesn’t sound as appealing as watching it on the big screen, it’s still worth watching. Follow Coop as he travels into space to find a solution to Earth’s various crises in the near future. With outstanding performances from Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain, Interstellar is the gold standard of the sci-fi genre.

(Available via Hulu subscription)

The Prestige

Another Nolan film, The Prestige doesn’t get the same amount of love that Interstellar and Oppenheimer do, but it’s still one of his better projects. The movie follows two magicians who are constantly looking to one-up each other. When a sci-fi element enters the mix, however, the stakes get much higher.

(Available via Hulu subscription)

Sky High

Long before Disney dominated the superhero market with the MCU, the House of Mouse tried its hand at superpowered people with Sky High. Will Stronghold looks to live up to the legacy of his mother and father and navigate high school, which is no small feat. Thankfully, he has a group of unique allies who help him along the way.

Stitch! The Movie

With the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake preparing to hit theaters, it’s a great time to check out the animated movie’s direct-to-video sequel, Stitch! The Movie. It sees the titular alien try to navigate life in Hawaii while still trying to connect to his heritage. Some help arrives in the form of other aliens, who may cause more trouble than they’re worth.

War of the Worlds

If Steven Spielberg believes a sci-fi movie is worth making, then it’s worth watching. War of the Worlds is an adaptation of the H.G. Wells novel of the same name and has Tom Cruise lead the way. It’s a story of survival, showing how far one man will go to keep his family safe in the face of insurmountable odds.

(Available via Hulu subscription)

Flubber

It’s hard to watch any Robin Williams movie without smiling. Flubber didn’t get a lot of love when it came out in theaters, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. Williams plays a professor looking to save his college from closing using science, and he gets into some wacky situations that help the movie earn its short runtime.

Underdog

Another sci-fi movie that struggled to connect with critics is Underdog, based on the ’60s animated series of the same name. It’s a wholesome adventure about a dog who gets superpowers and his human pal, giving it major E.T. vibes. While Underdog isn’t going to start any major debates about humanity’s place in the universe, it’s sure to elicit a cheer or two.

Arrival

Before Denis Villeneuve brought the Dune franchise to the big screen, he adapted another story with Arrival. Aliens arrive on Earth and are looking for a way to communicate. A linguist played by Amy Adams believes herself up for the challenge, but little does she know she’s about to go on the journey of a lifetime.

(Available via Hulu subscription)

Meet the Robinsons

Since Disney has a great track record of turning out quality animated movies, it’s easy to forget some of its more underrated projects. Meet the Robinsons fits in that category, being a time travel story about a boy trying to find his forever family that’s sure to tug at the heartstrings.

