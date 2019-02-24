‘Kingsman’ Prequel Delayed to 2020

Plans for the future of the Kingsman: The Great Game franchise are still going strong, as Matthew Vaughn will expand the spy series with a brand new prequel that was set to debut this year.

But the prequel has since been delayed, and now fans will have to a year before they get to see the history of the UK’s secret agency. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Fox pushed back the release of the untitled Kingsman prequel to February 14, 2020.

The movie’s original release date of November 15th will now be occupied by the Ford v. Ferrari movie, the Matt Damon and Christian Bale-starring film from Logan director James Mangold.

The prequel is currently set to star Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It will apparently explore the origins of the agency in the early 1900s up to the events of World War I, according to reports.

Vaughn has previously addressed his plans for a third film in the main franchise, explaining that he already has a clear idea for the future.

“The end of this movie [Golden Circle], if you think about it: you have Eggsy’s definitely going to go on a new journey. Galahad, or Harry Hart’s going on a new journey. Tequila’s going on a new journey. Jeff’s (Bridges) going on a new journey, Halle (Berry), the new agent Whiskey, is. The next movie is what happens to these characters. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.”

ComicBook.com spoke with actors Jeff Bridges and Colin Firth during the press circuit for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, where they revealed early discussions for a third film in the franchise.

“We’re working on it,” said Bridges. “Between interviews, we’re jamming on ideas. There’s no script but Matthew [Vaughn]’s been talking about it from the beginning! [Colin] You said he’s always envisioned it as a trilogy.”

“I remember very early conversations with Matthew,” said Firth. “He felt that three [movies] would be right for this. He hadn’t got them mapped out, I just think he could feel three.”

Looks like those plans have changed, and the prequel could open up a lot more doors for the future of the franchise.

The untitled Kingsman prequel is now set to premiere in theaters on February 14, 2020.

