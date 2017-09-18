New ‘Kingsman’ Clip Introduces Channing Tatum’s Agent Tequila

With Kingsman: The Golden Circle finally premiering in theaters this Friday, Fox is starting to release more information about the new spy flick directed by Matthew Vaughn.

The movie features Taron Egerton as Eggsy, the young member of the Kingsmen who ends up saving the world. After a new villain named Poppy Adams blows up their home base as the opening salvo in her bid to destabilize governments, Eggsy has to team up with the United States secret agents at the Statesman.

One such member is Channing Tatum as Agent Tequila, though it isn’t all peaches and cream when they first meet up. Check out the clip above!

Tatum is lead in the Statesman by Jeff Bridges’ character, Agent Champagne (we’re starting to notice a theme here). They are joined by Pedro Pascal of Narcos and Game of Thrones, who plays Agent Whiskey.

Some of the action scenes hint at a minor conflict before the two agencies eventually team up and save the world from Poppy and the Golden Circle.

The first movie, based on the comic book by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons called The Secret Service, was a success for Fox that they brought director Vaughn and the rest of the cast back to make the sequel.

And though Colin Firth’s character appeared to have met his end in the finale, that’s clearly not the case as he is alive and well.

Other than the whole “let’s destabilize the government” angle, there’s not too much known about Kingsman: The Golden Circle’s overall plot — which is good for a movie premiering in theaters in less than a week.

But the final trailer just released on the Ellen DeGeneres show might have given a major hint to a biological weapon that the terrorist will employ in the film, and Tatum’s character might end up taking a major hit.

We’ll find out more when Kingsman: The Golden Circle premieres this Friday, September 22.

