Ed Norton Cast in Knives Out 2

✖

Director Rian Johnson is teaming up with Netflix to make not one, but two sequels to the acclaimed mystery film Knives Out, and the cast of the next movie is already shaping up to be stellar. Finding a way to follow the cast of the first Knives Out will already be a challenge, but things are already looking promising for Johnson and his team. Oscar-nominated actor Edward Norton, star of Birdman, Motherless Brooklyn, and The Incredible Hulk, is joining the cast of Knives Out 2.

According to a report from Deadline, Norton is set to join Daniel Craig in the highly-anticipated follow-up to Knives Out, which will be released on Netflix in 2022. This news comes on the heels of a Monday report that revealed Dave Bautista is also going to have a role in the film.

The arrival of Norton and Bautista is certainly exciting for movie fans, but the details of both roles are being kept under wraps at the moment. Craig will be reprising his role as Benoit Blanc from the first Knives Out, and he will be solving a new mystery with a new cast of characters. The Thrombey family that was at the center of the first film won't be returning for the sequel, as their story was completed at the end of Knives Out.

There's no telling what Knives Out 2 will be about, but we at least know when it's arriving, where it will be released, and that it will definitely have a sequel. Earlier this year, Netflix made a massive deal with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman to acquire the rights to release not one, but two Knives Out sequels. The streaming service reportedly shelled out more than $400 million for the new hit franchise. Knives Out 2 will start filming in Greece this summer with a planned 2022 bow on Netflix.

Production on Knives Out 3 will likely follow the release of Knives Out 2, though there's no firm time table for that project at this time. With production on Knives Out 2 preparing to begin in the coming months, there will be more casting announcements in the near future.

Are you excited for Knives Out 2? What do you think of the cast so far? Let us know in the comments!