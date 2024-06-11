Knives Out 3: Venom's Tom Hardy Addresses Casting Reports

Production has officially begun of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated third installment of Rian Johnson's Knives Out series. Both Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have been filled with a star-studded ensemble cast, and Wake Up Dead Man has been joining the trend in spades. One name who was rumored to be in the mix for the film is Venom and The Bikeriders star Tom Hardy, but he was ultimately not part of the confirmed cast announced by Netflix. In a recent interview with ET, Hardy confirmed that he is not among the cast of Wake Up Dead Man, but that he does think that the possibility "sounds cool."

"Nobody's called me about this," Hardy explained. "This came out in the Google machine this morning, even I was like 'What's this?' Someone's gotta ask me. Sounds cool, but no one's asked me. That's showbiz, right? Maybe I am in it!"

What Is Knives Out 3 About?

Plot details for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery are currently unknown, outside of the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. As those tied to the film have revealed, the newest chapter in the saga will be "very, very different" from both Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman previously told ComicBook. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Who Is in the Cast of Knives Out 3?

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be led by franchise star Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. New cast members for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will include Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War, Priscilla), Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag), Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere), Glenn Close (Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men, Dune), Mila Kunis (Black Swan, Luckiest Girl Alive), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, The Town), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Peaky Blinders) and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Spider-Man 3).

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies," Johnson shared when announcing the first details around Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. "We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going."