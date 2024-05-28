Knives Out 3: Andrew Scott Joins Wake Up Dead Man Cast

The Fleabag and Ripley actor is the latest to be cast in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Rian Johnson's next whodunnit continues to be a Who's Who of Hollywood.

All of Us Strangers and Ripley actor Andrew Scott has been cast in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery in a mystery role, Variety reports. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor is the third member of the just-announced cast that includes Josh O'Connor (Challengers) and Cailee Spaeny (Civil War). Daniel Craig is reprising his role as private investigator Benoit Blanc, the world's greatest detective, in Johnson's follow-up to 2022's Glass Onion.

Johnson revealed the Knives Out 3 title earlier this week, teasing that "Wake Up Dead Man" is "a little hint of where [the movie is] going."

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie," Johnson shared on X/Twitter, referring to famed detective novel writers John Dickson Carr and Agatha Christie, "and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies."

The plot of the third Benoit Blanc mystery is, of course, under wraps, but Craig's character described it as Blanc's "most dangerous case yet" in a title reveal video.

"In the beginning, the knives came out. Then behold: the glass was shattered. But my most dangerous case yet... is about to be revealed," Blanc intoned over iconography from Knives Out and Glass Onion. Wake Up Dead Man will premiere on Netflix in 2025.

"What was exciting about doing [Glass Onion] was the notion of trying to emulate Christie with a completely new story," Johnson previously told Variety of his anthology sequel that saw Craig surrounded by an ensemble that included Edward Norton, Janelle Monàe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. In describing the upcoming Knives Out 3, Johnson said, "That's also what's got me creatively jazzed: I don't have to replicate the last movie at all. The goal is to strike out in a completely new direction tonally and thematically."

Scott has received a BAFTA Award for his role on Sherlock and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his role as Chris Gillhaney in the "Smithereens" episode of Netflix's Black Mirror. He earned Golden Globe nominations for Fleabag, where he played The Priest, and All of Us Strangers, the drama feature he headlined with Paul Mescal. Scott previously appeared opposite Craig in 2015's James Bond installment Spectre.