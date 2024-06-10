Knives Out Director Confirms Wake Up Dead Man Production Start With BTS Daniel Craig Photo

Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc has a new look in a behind-the-scenes photo of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Filmmaker Rian Johnson is back for the third installment in the Knives Out franchise, and has already assembled another all-star cast to appear alongside Daniel Craig in the next murder mystery. There's been a new cast announcement almost every day for the last two weeks, but the latest bit of news is on the production front, with cameras beginning to roll on Knives Out 3. According to Johnson, today marks the first day of production on Wake Up Dead Man, and he's shared a new look at Daniel Craig's super sleuth.

"Aaaaand we're off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery Wake Up Dead Man – see you on the other side," Rian Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Johnson also shared a black-and-white photo of Daniel Craig on set, and the first thing fans will notice is the actor is sporting longer hair for Wake Up Dead Man. As someone in the comments jokingly points out, Benoit Blanc is like Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible movies – alternating between short and long hair. You can check out the social media post below.

Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” – see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Napfvq1zXT — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 10, 2024

Who is starring in Knives Out 3?

There's another long list of talent joining Daniel Craig in Dead Man Walking: A Knives Out Mystery. So far on the cast list we have Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War, Priscilla), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, 101 Dalmatians), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, Mayor of Kingstown), Mila Kunis (That '70s Show), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Josh Brolin (Deadpool 2, Avengers: Infinity War), and Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man 3, Wings).

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies," Johnson shared when announcing the first details around Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. "We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going."

What is Dead Man Walking: A Knives Out Mystery about?

(Photo: Netflix)

Plot details for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery are currently unknown, outside of the return of Daniel Craig's beloved sleuth Benoit Blanc. As those tied to the film have revealed, the newest chapter in the saga will be "very, very different" from both Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman previously told ComicBook. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."