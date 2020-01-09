Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Posts Adorable (Yes, Adorable) Photo of Michael Shannon

One of the best parts of awards season is getting to see your favorites glamoured up, but it’s even more fun to see them having fun during what is surely a stressful time. One person who seems to be enjoying themselves is Rian Johnson, the writer and director of Knives Out. Johnson is perhaps best known for helming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but his latest movie has been a huge hit among moviegoers, earning a 97% critics score and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Johnson often posts his own black and white photography on social media, and his latest picture might be our favorite. The director shared an adorable (yes, adorable) photo of one of his movie’s stars: Michael Shannon.

Awards season with Michael Shannon pic.twitter.com/5zMZQ6FuYh — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 9, 2020

“Awards season with Michael Shannon,” Johnson wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“‘I will not eat one iota of this hors d’oeuvre!,’” @AliPlumb joked.

“A rare picture where he isn’t staring somebody down and secretly wants to pack somebody in a little tuna can, chopped up to pieces,” @JeromeJT3 added.

“It’s pictures like this that make me question ever being afraid of him in various films,” @madelinenagler replied.

Earlier this week, Knives Out was nominated at the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Ana de Armas), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Daniel Craig). Now, the movie is up for another special award: Best Original Screenplay from the Writers Guild of America West.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Which movies are you rooting for this awards season? Tell us in the comments!

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters.