Knives Out: Jamie Lee Curtis Gave Rian Johnson a Dangerously Delicious-Looking Gift

Knives Out hit theaters back in November, and it is still thriving thanks to awards season. The new film was nominated at the Golden Globes on Sunday for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Ana de Armas), and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Daniel Craig). Now, the movie is up for another special award: Best Original Screenplay from the Writers Guild of America West. The film’s cast is clearly grateful for director Rian Johnson, especially Jamie Lee Curtis. The iconic actor recently shared a photo of herself in a Rian Johnson themed shirt, and now she’s gifted him a candle that Johnson might accidentally end up eating.

.@jamieleecurtis gave me this amazing donut candle, and my brain knows it’s a candle but I still am actively fighting the urge to eat it pic.twitter.com/rlbNdWPwbZ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 8, 2020

“.@jamieleecurtis gave me this amazing donut candle, and my brain knows it’s a candle but I still am actively fighting the urge to eat it,” Johnson wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“Meanwhile, I’m going around lighting all the doughnuts I see. We are so different, you and I,” @BrianLynch joked.

“How is that not a real donut?,” @franklinleonard wondered.

“I scrolled through dozens of replies and no one has yet made a “lick/salt” joke and I’m both happy and disappointed,” @tvaziri added, referencing Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), Christopher Plummer (The Forger), and Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters.