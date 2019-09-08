First Reactions to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out Have Arrived

Rian Johnson’s highly-anticipated Knives Out premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier Saturday and judging by the first reactions that have popped up online, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director has another hit on his hands. Virtually all critics are praising the movie, with several of them praising Johnson’s timeless script while others are saying Daniel Craig‘s performance is worthy of an Oscar.

Written and directed by Johnson, the film stars Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer amongst others.

Knives Out hits theaters November 27th. Keep scrolling to see what critics are saying about the upcoming whodunnit…

HUMDINGER!

KNIVES OUT is one HUMDINGER of a movie. A true whodunnit that is drop dead hilarious. I died. I’m tweeting this from the grave after dying from the laughs. Daniel Craig in FULL ham mode. FULL HAM. My favorite movie of the year so far. #tiff19 — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 8, 2019

Pitch Perfect

Absolutely *loved* @rianjohnson‘s @KnivesOut. Not only is the script fantastic, the entire cast is pitch perfect. Try not to learn the twists and turns before seeing it and you’re in for an awesome ride. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/i2vEhGOzYk — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 8, 2019

Absolute Delight

Honestly haven’t heard an audience howl with absolute delight the way they did tonight for #KnivesOut. Bravo @rianjohnson! https://t.co/5LQfPzZdU8 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 8, 2019

Year’s Funniest Movie

Knives Out contains the line “I read a tweet about a New Yorker article about you” so it’s automatically the year’s funniest movie. — kateyrich (@kateyrich) September 8, 2019

Expertly Crafted

‘Knives Out’ may be the most fun I’ve had watching anything all year. An expertly crafted blast from start to finish. #TIFF19 — Adam Chitwood (@adamchitwood) September 8, 2019

Scathing Indictment of America

KNIVES OUT is a total delight from start to finish. It’s also a scathing indictment of American greed in the Trump era. I’ll have more on that when the movie opens in November. #TIFF19 — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) September 8, 2019

Master Class Mystery

#KnivesOut is a master class in murder mystery. A beautifully crafted, laugh out loud guessing game — Chris Sylvia @ #TIFF19 (@sylvioso) September 8, 2019

Give Daniel Craig the Oscar!

I get to talk about it now: #KnivesOut is incredible. Rian Johnson is the best at playing with audience expectations. Further, it is hilarious, the acting is phenomenal (give Daniel Craig an Oscar nom), and it even has some nice social commentary. One of the best of the year. — Joey Traverso (@joeylikesmovies) September 8, 2019

Timeless Classic

Just took a DNA test, #KnivesOut is 100% that bitch. Can’t remember the last time I saw a mystery that was fun, tightly written, and amazingly constructed. Rian Johnson just crossed mystery and comedy off his list of accomplishments for he made a new timeless classic. #TIFF19 — Rendy Jones @ #TIFF19 (@Rendy_Jones) September 8, 2019

Absolute Gold