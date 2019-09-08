Movies

First Reactions to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out Have Arrived

Rian Johnson’s highly-anticipated Knives Out premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival […]

By

Rian Johnson’s highly-anticipated Knives Out premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier Saturday and judging by the first reactions that have popped up online, the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director has another hit on his hands. Virtually all critics are praising the movie, with several of them praising Johnson’s timeless script while others are saying Daniel Craig‘s performance is worthy of an Oscar.

Written and directed by Johnson, the film stars Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer amongst others.

Knives Out hits theaters November 27th. Keep scrolling to see what critics are saying about the upcoming whodunnit…

